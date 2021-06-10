Proud Dad Shows Off His Triplets, Gets Sweet Messages from Online Community

- A proud Mzansi man has taken to the social media space to show off his triplets and has left his followers shivering

- The man, Mpangazitha Qwabe, says he tried to have more children and he was blessed with three beautiful girls, posting an image of the kids with their mother

Following the story of a woman who recently gave birth to 10 children, a South African man has taken to social media to brag about his twins. The Twitter user says he managed to have three beautiful girls but it seems he wanted more.

The proud father was blessed with triplets and has shared a snap of the lovely kids with a stunning woman, probably their mom.

Mpangazitha Qwabe, going by the name of @Lucasi30 on Twitter, dropped the cool image and used the #Tembisa10 hashtag. Taking a glance at the post, it has been positively received online.

The post reads:

“I tried, only got 3 #Tembisa10.”

South Africa reacts

@Scar_Thapelo said:

“Ama trins straight lawa?”

@Mi_Mano_Ktg said:

“When it was time for feeding, how did you handle it?”

@OssTheeBoss said:

“In Mzansi 3/10 meaning 30% is a pass rate. You did well broer, beautiful family.”

@Penny_M7 said:

“Are they yours? They go to the same creche as my daughter.”

@Sihle_Manda said:

“The girls are beautiful, including mommy.”

@SChrisie said:

“You didn't try enough, pull your socks....”

@Les1problem said:

“Well done and congratulations…”

@Sthembile_K said:

“I want triplets too, two boys and one girl.”

@Hector77_THD said:

“Tembisa three, but amper yong. You are there in the history books.”

Man celebrates twins' birthday after 17 years childless

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a couple who had to endure 17 years of emotional pain while waiting to become parents to more children celebrated their twins' first birthday.

According to Exceptional Emmanuel Okorie, who posted about it on Facebook, the dream of a family came true double for them. He said he would have taken more pictures at the birthday ceremony if not that there were more tears of joy than actual partying at the event.

It should be noted that the couple had their first kid 17 years earlier before the long wait. Many Nigerians commented on the twins' photos, wishing them well.

