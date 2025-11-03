Gareth Cliff reacted to AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel's allegations about a letter signed by 44 Afrikaners

One of the open letter's signatories responded to Gareth Cliff's suggestion and Kallie Kriel's allegations

Social media users weighed in on Cliff's reaction and defended the signatories' right to freedom of speech

Seasoned broadcaster Gareth Cliff has reacted to new claims about an open letter signed by 44 Afrikaners rejecting the United States’ decision to give white South Africans priority for refugee status.

In the open letter, which was quoted by the South African government in its response to the US government’s decision to prioritise refugee applications from white South Africans, the group of prominent Afrikaners rejected the narrative that they were victims of white genocide and racial persecution in post-apartheid South Africa.

Gareth Cliff reacts to AfriForum CEO's claims about open letter to Trump

On Sunday, 2 November 2025, Gareth Cliff reacted to claims by AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel that the letter was a government project spearheaded by Karen Burger, an employee of South Africa’s secret service and a current director at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

In his response, Gareth Cliff suggested that, in light of the allegations, the 44 signatories of the open letter to Donald Trump should be investigated for their involvement.

“Everyone on that list should be investigated.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Gareth Cliff's suggestion to probe open letter signatories

In the comments, one of the signatories of the open letter, journalist Max du Preez, dismissed Kriel’s allegations that it was a government project. He claimed that he had never heard of a Karen Burger until after Kriel’s post. While some criticised Gareth Cliff for believing Kriel at face value without doing his own due diligence, others highlighted the hypocrisy of investigating people for exercising their right to free speech.

Here are some of the comments:

@MaxduPreez shared:

“'AfriForum' and 'reliable sources' don't belong in one sentence. Kriel is lying through his teeth. I was among the initiators and had never heard of Karen Burger by then. Bad 'secret agent' she was by telling people who she was and worked for when encouraging others to sign.”

@PaddyBush highlighted:

“You guys LOVE conspiracies when it suits your ultra-conservative agenda. You are definitely becoming less and less objective in your old age, Gareth.”

@lancekenned argued:

“Here’s one thing I know for sure: the side trying to silence the opinions of others is the bad guys. Every time!”

@DavidRadebe11 asked:

“Investigated for what exactly?”

@NeoFL suggested:

“Maybe you should be investigated for thinking that other Afrikaners do not have freedom of speech and can actually think and decide for themselves.”

@John_Mphatsoe declared:

“We stand with them.”

