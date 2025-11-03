Former Idols SA winner Heinz Winckler has established a Charlie Kirk-inspired organisation

The popular singer-turned-pastor previously made headlines on social media when he organised a vigil for Kirk in Mzansi

South Africans recently took to social media to comment on Winckler's post about Kirk

Popular singer Heinz Winckler recently left Mzansi talking when he began a faith-oriented movement inspired by the late Charlie Kirk.

The former Idols SA winner-turned-pastor previously hosted a South African vigil for the controversial conservative.

Kirk recently made headlines when President Donald Trump revoked a list of South Africans' visas due to their social media posts about the Turning Point leader.

Kirk, who was gunned down in September 2025, was a conservative founder of his popular Christian-based organisation Turning Point USA.

Social media user Pontsho Pilane shared on his X account on Saturday, 1 November 2025, that the singer-turned-pastor has begun a South African version of Turning Point.

"Idols winner-turned-pastor Heinz Winckler becoming so right wing that he proudly starts a Temu version of T*rn*ng P**nt USA was not on my 2025 bingo card. Alas, the US evangelical right’s culture wars and ideologies have found a cozy home in South Africa," he said.

Winckler replied: "Thank you, Pontsho, for sharing your thoughts on what is a very serious matter to me and many others. For those who see what I see and would like to see SA do a 180 to a better, healthier future."

Social media reacts to Heinz Winkler's movement

@Shilo_Bunce wrote:

"I'd feel a lot better if these organisations weren't used as propaganda to project Zionism into the already very gullible minds of conservative Christians. If you can still deny a live streamed genocide after 2 years, the Flavor-Aid must be incredibly strong. Very worrying."

@Ayesha_Bagus reacted:

"His stance on Palestine was the giveaway. Imagine being stupid enough to think the ICC and ICJ built entire legal cases on AI-generated untruths."

@VanyaVucinic commented:

"I really don't know which 'South Africa' is this person talking to . What does he want? How much more 'free ride' and easy life does he want. Can't individuals like this just emigrate to the US, and leave us alone."

@loksionchick responded:

"The way religion is the go to for exploiting the ignorant and used as a 'shield' behind which racists hide. I bet you if I signed up, I’d be blue ticked because I don’t look like them. How these guys think they can send this country backwards still boggles the mind."

@dramadelinquent said:

"Isn’t Rhema evangelical? There have been many many happy clappy churches here before Charlie Kirk was even known here, it’s not a new thing."

