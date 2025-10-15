A South African national had their United States visa revoked after a social media post about the late Charlie Kirk

A South African national mocked Americans grieving the loss of Kirk. Image: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did the US say?

The US State Department announced that it had revoked the visas of at least six foreign nationals who “publicly celebrated the brutal assassination” on social media. In posts on X, the department shared screenshots of alleged offending content from citizens of Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Paraguay, who had labelled Kirk “racist,” “xenophobic,” and used other similar descriptions.

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, the US State Department said that a South African made fun of Americans who grieved the death of Charlie Kirk. The South African allegedly referred to the rally as “racist” and alleged it had promoted a “white nationalist” agenda. Their visa has since been revoked.

The department said that it wishes to host no foreign nationals who celebrate the death of Kirk and will continue to identify individuals who find pleasure in his death.

