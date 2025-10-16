Nota Baloyi’s recent online remarks have stirred tension between South Africa and the United States

Roland Schoeman’s reaction added more fuel to an already heated public discussion

The situation has sparked a wave of online commentary, with users weighing in from different perspectives

Music executive Nota Baloyi has found himself on the wrong side of the United States of America after making controversial remarks about the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. As a result, his US visa was revoked by the US Department of State.

Nota Baloyi responded after the US banned him from their country. Image: Phillip Faraone and lavidanota/Instagram

Source: UGC

US visa revoked after Charlie Kirk's remarks.

Baloyi made headlines this week when the US State Department confirmed that his visa had been cancelled after he allegedly mocked Americans mourning Kirk’s assassination. His remarks on X (formerly Twitter) were deemed insensitive, prompting swift action from US authorities.

Kirk trended on social media following his death, with a resurfaced video showing him expressing his discomfort about living in South Africa. On Tuesday, 13 October 2025, which would have been Kirk’s birthday, the US State Department revoked several visas belonging to individuals accused of celebrating his death, including Baloyi’s.

Baloyi quickly responded to the news by issuing an apology reminiscent of his past one when the South African Human Rights Commission threatened to take legal action against him. On Wednesday, 15 October 2025, he posted a statement on X, also shared on Facebook, saying:

"I would like to make it known that I unconditionally apologise to all those who felt my post was insensitive and ill-timed in any context. I have noted the reactions and responses of no more than 10 comments to a post, which I feel were prompted by the State Department’s announcement.”

Former swimmer Roland Schoeman posted his condolence message to the murdered Charlie Kirk. Image: Rebecca Noble and Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Roland Schoeman reacts to Nota Baloyi’s apology

Former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman, now based in the United States, was among those who dismissed Baloyi’s apology as insincere. Schoeman was touched by Kirk's death in September and posted his message of condolences to his family.

Responding on Thursday, 16 October 2025, Schoeman posted:

“He’s not sorry he wrote the message. He never was, never will be. He’s sorry about being caught, and the consequences.”

Many social media users sided with Schoeman, echoing his sentiments and criticising Baloyi’s attempt to backtrack.

@sdsuppes wrote:

“He even apologised to Trump. He’s singing for his food now, excuse the pun.”

@JohnnyW79585060 said:

“His apology means nothing. He chose the wrong American hero for his racist remarks. His disrespectful, entitled self will never have the privilege of obtaining an American visa ever again.”

@niekerk_th29803 commented:

“In South Africa, you can apologise under the current racist government and get away with it if you are part of the majority. But the world plays at a different levelhis excuse means nothing.”

Schoeman, who is often vocal on social media and known for engaging in heated debates with figures like Robert Marawa, stood firm in his stance.

The backlash against Baloyi continues to stir conversation online, with many questioning the sincerity behind public apologies made after facing consequences.

Roland Schoeman reacts after Dricus’ UFC 319 defeat

Briefly News previously reported that former Olympic champion Roland Schoeman reacted to the defeat of UFC star Dricus Du Plessis by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

South Africans were left disappointed after Du Plessis was dethroned as the UFC middleweight champion in Chicago early Sunday morning, 17 August 2025.

Source: Briefly News