An award-winning lawyer offered to help Nota Baloyi for free after his US visa was cancelled.

Source: Instagram

An award-winning American lawyer has offered to assist Nota Baloyi and others whose visas were revoked for allegedly celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk.

Nota Baloyi was among six individuals whose visas were revoked by the US State Department for allegedly celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder. After the US State Department catalogued examples of people who had their visas revoked for comments about Kirk following his death, Nota Baloyi issued a swift response on his social media accounts.

US lawyer offers to help Nota Baloyi for free

On Wednesday, 15 October 2025, American lawyer Eric Lee took to X (Twitter) and offered to assist Nota Baloyi and others for free. The American Immigration Lawyers Association's 2024 Jack Wasserman Award for excellence in litigation recipient advised the affected individuals to contact the Consular Accountability Project. The post was captioned:

“If your visa was denied or revoked due to Charlie Kirk-related speech, the Consular Accountability Project (@ConsularActProj) is interested in representing you pro bono.”

See the post below:

Social media reacts to US lawyer's offer

Social media users filled the comments with reactions. While some applauded the gesture, others opposed it and provided reasons why they thought it would not work.

Here are some of the comments:

@TheMidwestVet argued:

“1) Foreigners are not protected by the First Amendment. I can assure you, even if you can find some legal loophole, the Founding Fathers would be against it. 2) I don’t want to share a country with savages who celebrate a man’s death because he disagreed with them.”

@USBornNRaised shared:

“Security and Public Safety Concerns: If the government determines a person poses a risk to US security or public safety, the visa may be revoked under INA §212(f).”

@MmeHuckleberry explained:

“It wasn’t because people said, “I don’t like Charlie Kirk,” it’s because people said that he deserved to be killed and that it should have come sooner. Our words are choices, and like every choice, going to another country and wishing death upon their citizens has consequences.”

@Synk556 said:

“You'd think an attorney would know that a visa is not a protected right.”

@jajcatsc1 claimed:

“Pro Bono? I think not. Someone is paying you in some fashion. Time for the IRS to launch an investigation. See how far-reaching. Follow all the threads.”

Nota Baloyi responded to an American lawyer's offer after his visa got revoked.

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi responds to US lawyer's offer

When contacted by Briefly News for comment, Nota Baloyi shared that he would not be using the services of the Consular Accountability Project. The former music executive, whose comments previously landed him in trouble, shared that he would apply for another visa through his lawyers. He downplayed the visa revocation and claimed that he wasn’t placed on a ban list.

“I’ve known about this since the 9th of October and have instructed my immigration lawyers to reapply for a different Visa, which I will need for work and travel and am scheduled to do in 2026. This revocation is not a bad one, and therefore I see no reason why my lawyer will not be able to succeed in securing the type of Visa I require to travel to the US next year,” Nota Baloyi said.

Nota Baloyi celebrates Malema's conviction

In other news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi reacted after Julius Malema was found guilty during a firearm discharge trial at the East London Magistrate’s Court.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader faced multiple charges, as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm. Baloyi's opinion on the verdict sparked a debate online, with people sharing their views.

