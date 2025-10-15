Popular social media user Nota Baloyi trended on social media this week when the USA revoked his visa

SABC news reporter Sherwin Bryce-Pease confirmed that the music producer is in hot water over his comments about Charlie Kirk

South Africans took to social media on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, to respond to the cancellation of Nota Baloyi's visa

South African music producer Nota Baloyi made headlines this week when The US Department of State revoked his visa after he commented about the assassination of Charlie Kirk on X.

Baloyi is the second South African to receive backlash this week after comedian Trevor Noah joked about Kirk's death.

Kirk topped social media trends after his death, when a video about not wanting to live in SA resurfaced on X.

SABC news reporter Sherwin Bryce-Pease, who is based in the US, confirmed on his X account on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

"I have identified the Twitter handle referred to in the State Department’s post. And a screenshot of the flagged post, @lavidaNOTA," wrote Bryce-Pease.

South Africans react to Nota's visa woes

@Nqobelo responded:

"Freedom of speech is really only freedom of speech if the speech aligns with the narrative."

@CRangataJ wrote:

"Lol, oh? He used to love mocking us from the USA as well. Maybe he can try the UK?"

@Squirrel1980021 commented:

"This guy should go to court and sue the government for victimisation, censorship, and harassment. The USA's double standards can get sickening."

@SizakeleMa43649 said:

"I still remember things he said about the refusal of Julius Malema's visa to the UK."

@nyambenis wrote:

"I wonder if our players will even get visas to the land of the 'free'."

@HelloCalvin8 replied:

"The USA portrayed itself as the champion of free speech. What we're witnessing now is pure hypocrisy and double standards."

@khal_juniier responded:

"Lol, Nota's definitely not planning to go to America. I already know he's gonna comment on this, to confirm he doesn't give a d*mn."

@SirDavid_Dashe wrote:

"My man Nota doesn't care about going to the World Cup in America."

@THE_POLITIKAL_1 reacted:

"Rubio and Trump must leave Nota and his thoughts alone! We can’t be forced to love anyone, including Charlie Kirk! They haven’t banned anyone who spoke nonsense about George Floyd and other victims of American police racism and brutality!"

@against_biased responded:

"How do they know his real name and passport number from a Twitter handle?"

@bongz4sure said:

"Nota is barred from entering the USA. @AfriForum, please inform the 49 hosts to subtract one from our braai."

