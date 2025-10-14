South African actor Zolisa Xaluva had many SA women lusting over him on social media

An online user posted pictures of the Kings of Jo'Burg star on X, which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the photos of the actor

Actor Zolisa Xaluva has women lusting over him. Image: @zolisaxaluva

Bathong, Zolisa Xaluva, is the man he thinks he is! The South African actor had social media buzzing, especially the women, after some recent pictures of himself went viral.

This isn't the first time the Kings of Jo'Burg star has trended on social media regarding his charming good looks. On Monday, 13 October 2025, an online user @you_land_airr couldn't hold themselves as they drooled over Xaluva after posting two pictures of him on X (formerly Twitter).

Shortly after the images went viral, many other Mzansi women lusted over the actor, with some wishing they were his significant other and others mentioning that they would do anything to just see him face-to-face.

See the post below:

Women lust over Zolisa Xaluva

Many women on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Xaluva's manly appearance. Here's what they had to say below:

@kelepara_ said:

"Call me crazy, but I think I found the love of my life. He is such a snack!"

@Somlimokazi wrote:

"That man didn’t just eat, he devoured the handsome gene."

@nowmissGURL commented:

"I say this every month, but I NEED HIM. It would heal me, honestly speaking."

@_Nokubonga01 responded:

"Then some people are talking shii, saying SA doesn't have gorgeous men. Ke Eng Zolisa then? Yoh esp when he switches up lingos yoh I melt. In Gomora, I used to love him for Gladys and for myself, shame. In my head, we were sithembu sakhe yoh Zolisa sana."

@Sli_Simelane replied:

"For him I might even break my celibacy without thinking twice, plus he’s not only charming but tall too."

@SnobbyRex stated:

"When you sit like this, then nna I believe that you’re signalling me to sit in between your legs. And nothing freaky, I’m just not sitting next to you. Between your legs or on your lap is where it’s at."

@mompreneur18 tweeted:



"Saw him in person at 45 Stanley and waved, and he waved back and asked how I’m doing. What a handsome man."

@mahl_east stated:

"Lol, there are thousands of men like this, ekasi, and you'll never find women going crazy like this about them because it's not just how he looks that attracts them, but his demeanour that's mostly a result of his usual casting."

Women drool over Zolisa Xaluva's handsomeness. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Zolisa Xaluva's Thebe Magugu outfit gets a no

While Zolisa's facial features excite people, some of his outfits don't. Briefly News reported that Zolisa's Thebe Magugu outfit failed to impress social media users, who criticised his pink and black designer gear.

However, there were a few members of the online community who couldn't fault what the actor was wearing and still gushed over how handsome they found him to be.

