YouTuber and actor Lasizwe has responded to his strained relationship with his brother, Lungile

The reality TV star had social media buzzing this week when his friends allegedly shared screenshots of their fallout

Fans of the content creator reacted to his comments about his brother, who is reportedly no longer speaking to him

Lasizwe comments on his fall out with his brother Lungile.

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza recently commented on his breakup with his brother, Lungile Mcunu.

The YouTuber surprised his fans this week when he revealed the reasons for his fallout with his comedic brother.

Dambuza and Mcunu previously entertained South Africans on Valentine's Day on their YouTube channel.

The content creator responded to MDN News's post on X on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

"My close friends weren’t meant for headlines. It was a moment between me and the people I trust, but ke. I’m not angry. Just tired. Like this year, it was uDominic ngapha. Now it’s these rumours?" said the YouTuber.

The reality TV star also said he's praying for peace but he didn’t know it came with distance.



"I’m exhausted. But I’m still here. 2025? My babe, kanti yini?" he asked.

This comes after MDN News shared screenshots from Lasizwe’s close friends, who confirmed he and his brother, Lungile, are no longer on speaking terms.



"A viral tweet alleged that Lungile demanded R1 million to appear on Lasizwe’s hit YouTube show Awkward Dates, igniting rumours of a family fallout," said the channel.

South Africans react to Lasizwe's comment

@DjukaMatauri wrote:

"Your friends couldn't even wait to leak something explosive; they just leaked immediately, ka speech."



@mna_qhudeni reacted:

"So, wena Lasizwe, you are everyone's victim? Katlego, Natasha Thahane, Cedric Fourie, Coachela Randy, Moghelings, and even Langa Mavuso. Wena, you are just an innocent victim?"

@fezz_blaq commented:

"Hahaha, realizing the enemy is amongst the close friends. Askies shem ."



@FragranceMo said:

"My advice: talk to your close friends in person. The apps are everywhere, my dear. Askies, don't share such information again on a social media platform. Go talk to your people via FaceTime and during lunch/dinner dates."

@ZYantolo7 responded:

"Just stay strong and focus on yourself, hey. You must take a long, solo forest kind of a cool place vacation and switch off all your devices. You'll come back stress-free. At the end of the day, you don't owe anyone any explanation."

@Twana_Mashandu wrote:

"Ncese, uyakhula (sorry, you are growing up), and part of growing up is shedding off people that are in your close circle. Hope your relationship with your siblings improves, and trust your gut about people you feel are fake to you kuzolunga kodwa," (Everything will work out).

@Itgirl_lit said:

"Don’t worry, the Maybelline gig will overshadow everything, especially after the winners get announced."

@Hlangus_ reacted:

"One day you’ll have only one close friend and they’ll screenshot."

