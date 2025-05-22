Lasizwe recently revealed who the next guest is on his popular Awkward Dates YouTube show

The media personality's show has gained quite a following and allowed him to host some of the country's biggest names

Fans gushed at Lasizwe and his fabulous guest, excited about the upcoming segment

Lasizwe finally revealed who his next 'Awkward Dates' guest is. Images: lasizwe

Lasiwe is back with his famous Awkward Dates and is bringing in the big guns with his latest guest.

Who is Lasizwe's next guest on Awkward Dates?

Just over a year since Lasizwe's Awkward Dates launched on YouTube, the media personality has hosted some top celebs for lunch and awkward conversations.

From his big sister, Khanyi Mbau, to his unexpected chat with Julius Malema, Lasizwe has dined and flirted with the best of them, and it's about to get even more interesting.

Lasizwe finally revealed his next guest on 'Awkward Dates.' Image: lasizwe

Taking to his social media pages, the YouTuber finally revealed his next guest on the show, which is none other than Miss Universe herself, or should we say Mrs Universe? The lovely Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana.

The newly-married beauty queen ditched her hubby for a date with the fabulous Lasizwe, posing for pictures and munching on some RocoMamas!

This comes months after Lasizwe bagged a collaboration with the famous, lively restaurant to host dates at their locations:

"Kinda nervous, on an awkward date with Miss Universe!"

Fans rave over Lasizwe and Zozibini Ntunzi's Awkward Date

Followers have set their reminders and are ready to see all the happenings of Lasizwe and Zozi's date:

ujjustkidding joked:

"I hope you asked for skin, actually, for her life care routine!"

sanele_baloyi gushed over Zozibini Ntunzi:

The most gorgeous woman in South Africa, what the helly?"

cleopatra_de_nile16 praised Lasizwe on his Mzansi Magic slot:

"The fact that you managed to get your own TV slot for what started out as a small show already shows just how phenomenal and universal it's about to be. Congratulations, @lasizwe, you did that!"

celinekaym said:

"This woman is really the most beautiful woman ever."

latty_amanda joked:

"Please don’t feed our Miss Universe Rocko Mamas."

Fans are excited to see Zozibini Tunzi on an 'Awkward Date' with Lasizwe. Image: zozitunzi

elviskangumine was excited:

"I was actually looking forward to this, and it happened!"

tsakeytbk posted:

"You know what the beauty of this is? You took your wishlist to the universe, and the universe said, 'Hold up, let's just start with us, Ms Universe."

BinkkyD recalled:

"Didn’t you post about wishing that she could be on your awkward dates a few weeks ago? Nco, love this for you!"

PeachesTheThug added:

"Zozi’s newlywed glow is EVERYTHING! You look great, Lasizwe!"

nhlanhlar_ confessed:

"Honestly, this is the only thing that's keeping me on YT right now besides Beyonce."

