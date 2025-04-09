Lasizwe Dambuza is over the moon after Mzansi Magic announced the premiere of his YouTube series Awkward Dates

Lasizwe shared videos of how his friends and family reacted when he shared the milestone with them

Fans and entertainment industry colleagues congratulated Lasizwe on the career milestone and urged him to continue going

Lasizwe's 'Awkward Dates' is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza is on cloud nine after his YouTube series Awkward Dates landed a spot on Mzansi Magic. This comes after DStv announced that it was bringing some of your favourite podcasts to the small screen.

Lasizwe lands show on Mzansi Magic

Taking to his Instagram account, Lasizwe excitedly disclosed that Awkward Dates will be showing on Mzansi Magic starting on Saturday, 12 April at 9 pm. He also shared heartwarming videos showcasing how his family and friends reacted to the announcement. The post was captioned:

“'Awkward Dates' is now going to be on MZANSI MAGIC! 🥹❤️ My family’s reaction to this news… PRICELESS!!!! Thank you to every single one of you who has been supporting me in everything I do! A whole 26-year-old from Pimville Soweto created a show for YouTube, and now it’s on NATIONAL TV! 🥺❤️ @mzansimagic”

Fans congratulate Lasizwe

Fans and entertainment industry colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and urged Lasizwe to keep going.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mbaureloaded complimented:

“So proud of you, Brian ❤️..CONTINUE ❤️”

bontle.modiselle said:

“You’re really something special ❤️ Congratulations!!! 💫✨”

Knaomin replied:

“So, deserving! You are a game changer, and I hope you never forget these monumental moments in your life. Keep killing it…@lasizwe 🤍”

Mkpuling responded:

“👏🏾Congratulations, Lasizwe. Well deserved and yes mum is beyond proud 💐💐💐💐”

onikho_y said:

“Kudos to you for going above and beyond. Your achievements are truly impressive, and you're an inspiration to many. Your kindness and generosity are appreciated, and you're loved for being an amazing individual.”

zee90089 gushed:

“Big congrats, Lasizwe 🎉 From making us laugh online to now starring in Lasizwe’s Game On, on Mzansi Magic — your growth is incredible! 🌟 You’ve stayed true to yourself and continue to inspire with your humor, heart, and hard work. ❤️ Frame 17 is pure fire 🔥 and the love you’re getting is so well deserved. Keep shining — love you loads! 💖”

Fans and colleagues celebrated with Lasizwe after his show landed a spot on Mzansi Magic. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Lasizwe speaks on Langa Mavuso beef

In more Awkward Dates-related news, Lasizwe opened up about his fallout with Langa Mavuso.

He revealed that their fallout is related to an unaired Awkward Dates episode. Lasizwe shared that Langa Mavuso arrived late for shooting and went off script by referencing their past instead of pretending they didn’t know each other.

During an interview, Lasizwe shared that he ultimately decided not to air the episode to maintain the show's integrity.

Lasizwe discusses friendship with Natasha Thahane

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe also shared why his friendship with actress Natasha Thahane ended. Interestingly, Langa Mavuso is friends with Natasha Thahane.

Lasizwe also revealed during an episode on Drink or Tell the Truth that there is no animosity between them, and they still talk when they meet.

