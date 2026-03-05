On Wednesday, 4 March 2026, a video of Seema dancing with netizen Zille was shared on X (Twitter)

The discussion shifted from the dance to Seema's physical appearance after a netizen made an observation

Taking to her official TikTok account, Seema shared a video setting the record straight about her appearance

Spreading Humours Podcast host Seema’s appearance in a viral dance video raised eyebrows online.

In 2025, several celebrities, such as Major League DJz, DJ Shimza and Uncle Waflles, left South Africans scratching their heads after what seemed like overnight weight loss.

Seema’s weight loss became the focal point of discussion on X (Twitter) after a video of her dancing with a fellow social media user was shared online.

Seema's appearance in viral dance video raises eyebrows

On Wednesday, 4 March 2026, social media user @RealSihleIV took to X (Twitter) and reshared a TikTok of Seema and Zille dancing to Gijima by Scotts Maphuma and Bob Mabena featuring CowBoii, Mdeshkayro and Sleazy & Mellow.

Watch the video below:

As social media users weighed in on the video, a user @YourBoiShu_ shifted the discussion to Seema’s appearance and weight loss. The post was captioned:

“Is Seemah also taking Ozempic??😳😳”

SA reacts to Seema's weight loss

The question sparked a flurry of reactions. While some weighed in with memes and jokes, others expressed concern for Seema. Others defended Seema and shared that she had always appeared that way.

Here are some of the comments:

@LuckygirlWaseSA asked:

“But why isn't the face losing weight though?”

@BanziZeigh claimed:

“That big head is definitely a side effect of these weight loss products/procedures😭😭😭 the way I want to take these things but ngisaba this side effect.😭”

@lungsta_mk explained:

“When I first saw this young woman’s body, I was so confused. When she’s seated, and you see her face, you think she’s a woman of significant proportions… kanti no.”

@Mbappewakhosi highlighted:

“Nope, she was always built like that.”

Fans reacted to Seema’s appearance. Image: s.eemah_x

Source: Instagram

What has Seema said about her weight loss?

After the dance video went viral, Seema, like Nkosazana Daughter, broke her silence regarding her weight loss. In a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, Seema dismissed speculation that she was ill.

“I was being told how skinny I am. Even I wasn't comfortable with my weight 'cause I was too small for my age. I started using pills. The pills just made me blow up. People complained again and made mean comments about my weight. When I see I've gained weight in the wrong places, I lose the weight. I go back to my normal weight, like what I was before, and people still cry,” Seema said.

Watch the video below:

Thando Thabethe’s weight loss gets Mzansi talking

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe debuted her new look after going on a weight-loss journey.

The radio and television personality shed some pounds, and fans couldn't help but comment on her slimmer figure.

