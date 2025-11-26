Thando Thabethe recently showcased her new look after going on a weight loss journey

The radio and television personality lost an incredible amount of weight, and fans couldn't help but comment on her snatched figure

Social media erupted as fans and followers shared their opinions on Thabethe's new look

Thando Thabethe’s weight loss sparked mixed reactions online. Images: thando_thabethe

South African actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe is sporting a new and snatched body, and fans can't get enough of it.

Since committing to her weight loss journey, the How to Ruin Christmas star has not dropped the ball and recently stepped out to showcase her stunning new figure.

On Monday, 24 November 2025, the star shared pictures after attending the screening of her new Netflix film, Love and Wine, which officially premieres on 5 December.

Her weight loss was evident in her slimmer legs, and Thabethe made sure to flaunt them in a short white tutu dress and red stilettos, keeping to the red and white Christmas theme of the event.

This comes after she participated in the Deadly Dozen South Africa, a hybrid race event that sees participants taking part in various challenges, from track running to weightlifting.

Thando Thabethe showcased her new body since embarking on a weight loss journey. Image: thando_thabethe

Ahead of the event, the Thaboodys founder has not missed a day in the gym, posting various workout routines and inspiring her followers to fetch their summer bodies.

Thando's new photos garnered over 11,000 likes on her Instagram page, with hundreds of comments from some of her 4 million followers who couldn't get enough of her snatched new look.

See Thando Thabethe's pictures below.

Social media reacts to Thando Thabethe's new look

Fans and followers raved over the actress's slimmer frame and stunning look. Read some of their comments below.

gabonewejustice said:

"Your dress is striking and exquisite, my dear sister."

Agodess99 raved:

"She looks amazing. Thando has always been so beautiful."

brown_ginger13 added:

"One thing about Thando Thabooty is that she'll always look snatched."

tsh3pang__ responded:

"Tjo, she was the reason why I watched Generations, my first love."

Online users weighed in on Thando Thabethe’s new look. Image: thando_thabethe

Meanwhile, others speculated that the actress may have joined the Ozempic wave after many South African celebrities were accused of taking the medicine to lose weight.

Initially used to treat diabetes, the medicine was later discovered to have weight-loss effects, which led to it being commercialised as a quick-fix weight-loss aid.

Mr_Unknown65047 asked:

"Is she also on Ozempic?"

Ntombenhle124 was curious:

"Is she also on Ozempic because she looks so skinny?"

Zealot_New was stunned:

"Ozempic is leaving no celebrity behind."

GriffinGre12276 teased:

"Ozempa-holic!"

Brenda Mhlongo flaunts her stunning figure

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Brenda Mhlongo's latest pictures.

The former The Queen actress had tongues wagging when she updated her Instagram media with some new photos, flaunting her style and snatched figure, all while debuting her new hairstyle.

Fans and peers could not get enough of Mhlongo's stunning physique and ageless beauty, with some even confusing her for her influencer daughter, Snikiwe Mhlongo.

