Former ‘The Queen’ Actress Brenda Mhlongo Flaunts Her Snatched Figure
- Brenda Mhlongo was a sight for sore eyes in several new pictures on her social media page
- The former The Queen actress nearly shut down the internet with her gorgeous snaps, and fans couldn't keep calm
- Peers and supporters were stunned by Mhlongo's snatched figure and new hairstyle, and flooded the comment section with endless compliments and hilarious reactions
South African actress Brenda Mhlongo sent social media into a frenzy after posting several new pictures that showcased her new look and flawless figure.
On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, the former The Queen actress, who also starred on A Scam Called Love, took to her Instagram page to debut her new hairstyle: a sleek pixie install by Durban-based hairstylist Ayanda Mabaso.
According to the stylist, the 13x6 HD Lagos wig costs R2,800, and Mhlongo did not hold back her appreciation for Ayanda's incredible work.
"I don’t call her the OG for nothing!"
However, what had followers talking was the actress's snatched figure in her denim outfit. Mhlongo wore skinny jeans and a cropped jacket, flaunting her flat stomach.
The actress, who is the mother of content creator Snikiwe Mhlongo, has given her followers a look into her fitness journey with snaps from the gym. Responding to one of the comments, she revealed her workout routine:
"Nothing hectic. Lower body twice a week for 1h30min. Upper body twice a week for 1hour. 10km once a week."
Her 400,000 Instagram followers did not waste time flooding her comment section with fire and love-struck emojis, gushing over the 45-year-old actress's ageless beauty.
See Brenda Mhlongo's pictures below.
Social media reacts to Brenda Mhlongo's pictures
Fans and peers could not get enough of how stunning Brenda Mhlongo looked. Read some of their comments below.
Influencer Sni Mhlongo raved over her mother:
"NGITHENI, wathini!!!!!"
theonlyterrytreasure was impressed:
"Oh, I need your workout plan asap!"
jkavendjaa333 said:
"Love this for you. Love this for me too."
zinzi_n_ wrote:
"We really have to dress up because what will we show when Brenda's are like this? Gorgeous, gorgeous."
shandunoma was inspired:
"This will be my body when I finally get serious, stru!"
holenigwala said:
"You're representing the 1k's well, everything is in order."
portiarooimes joked:
"I was about to eat when I saw your pictures. Then I instantly lost my appetite."
leescandly gushed over Brenda Mhlongo:
"The most beautiful woman I've ever seen."
nandiregal wrote:
"If you look up the word 'gorgeous' in the dictionary, you'll notice these pictures come up."
lebo_the_empress compared Brenda to her "twin" daughter:
"I’ve never been so confused! Is this your daughter or you?"
