Brenda Ngxoli secured a role in the upcoming rom-com A Scam Called Love , marking her big-screen debut

Fans and celebrities, including Connie Ferguson and Somizi Mhlongo, supported her after she revealed her mother’s abuse, helping her rebuild her career

Social media users celebrated her comeback, praising her resilience and talent in the entertainment industry

Award-winning South African actress Brenda Ngxoli is taking over the entertainment scene once again after going through a rough patch. The star recently celebrated her new role.

Brenda Ngxoli revealed that she secured a new acting role. Image: @brendangxoli

Source: Instagram

Brenda Ngxoli secures new gig

Brenda Ngxoli is returning to her glory days. The star became a household name in South Africa after featuring in several top shows, including The Queen and Home Affairs, which earned her an Emmy Award nomination. She also hosted several shows, including Our Perfect Wedding.

Taking to her Instagram page weeks after receiving donations from fans and fellow celebs, Brenda Ngxoli announced that she had secured a role in an upcoming rom-com titled A Scam Called Love. The ecstatic actress was excited that her first production in years was finally hitting the cinemas. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Finally, Brenda Ngxoli makes it to the Big Screen. I too have Finally made it to Cinemas. All in God's Timing."

Fans congratulate Brenda Ngxoli

Social media users are happy that the talented actress is finally doing what she does best. Many said she deserved all the success coming her way as she continues to grow in the industry.

@carla.fonseca.mokgata said:

"It’s only fitting for a star of your magnitude to be on the big screen ❤️❤️❤️"

@qhinebe_047 commented:

"oh wow congrats sweery, you deserve all this shine😍👏👏👏"

@sbunoah wrote:

"Long overdue!!! Can’t wait! To many more ❤️❤️❤️"

@sip_i_am commented:

"Congratulations Sisi! May this be the beginning of many more to come. You deserve it ❤️"

@yourboyzie said:

"Look at God 😍😍👏"

@arisegeorge added:

"How I want you to be successful in life and win is beyond description (words). Your resilience and patience is impeccable 🫂♥️ God is able to do the remarkable 👏🏽🤍"

Details about Brenda Ngxoli's story

Brenda Ngxoli has been retracing her footsteps in the showbiz industry. The actress made headlines when she revealed that her mother had been abusing her. The revelation had Mzansi fans and celebrities joining hands to help their favourite star.

Stars like Connie Ferguson assisted her financially, while others like Somizi Mhlongo used their platform to advertise her brand. Brenda has been securing hosting gigs since her story went viral. The actress has also expressed gratitude to Mzansi for their love and support.

Fans congratulate Brenda Ngxoli on her new role. Image: @brendangxoli

Source: Instagram

Lorraine Moropa bags new role

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyler ICU's fiancée, Lorraine Moropa, shared some exciting news with her fans and followers on social media.

Social media has been buzzing recently after the former The Queen actress Lorraine Moropa, who just got engaged to her baby daddy, excitedly announced on her Instagram page that she bagged a new role on an upcoming Showmax Valentine's Day film, Not My Type.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News