LaConco, former Real Housewives of Durban star, launched her new podcast Timeline with LaConco on YouTube, promising to share her unfiltered truth

Fans and celebrities celebrated the announcement, eager to hear her side of the story, especially about her past relationship with Jacob Zuma and her personal life

Despite ongoing speculation, LaConco clarified she is no longer with Zuma and addressed rumours about her cosmetic surgeries

Former Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso Conco, popularly known as LaConco, has joined the long list of celebrities who are in the podcast industry. The star introduced her latest venture on social media.

LaConco has announced the launch of her podcast 'Timeline With LaConco'.

Source: Instagram

LaConco launches podcast

Award-winning television presenter and reality TV star LaConco has shared some exciting news with her fans and followers. The star, who has been accused of keeping her life private even when she was on The Real Housewives of Durban and the Ultimate Girls' Trip, has promised to tell all.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one urged Mzansi to subscribe to her new podcast Timeline With LaConco, as she will be telling her unfiltered story. She said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, the moment of MY TRUTH has arrived. Allow me to introduce Timeline with LaConco🎙️.

"This podcast is coming soon to YouTube! Please subscribe now, the link is in my bio."

Fans react to LaConco's announcement

Social media users have been waiting patiently for LaConco's side of the story. Many welcomed the news of LaConco's podcast, while others, including fellow celebrities, congratulated the reality TV star.

@innosadiki said:

"So proud of you my friend. A huge congratulations 🙌🏾 to you. Can’t wait 😛"

@brendamtambo commented:

"Congratulations mnge! 🙌🏾🔥🔥"

@princess_njabz added:

"U “COMING SOON” ubungeke ube ne date Kodwa my fav….. Congratulations mama❤️ 🎉"

@nanamagubane wrote:

"Looking forward to this❤️👏 Love it😍"

@eitumetse226 said:

"Ow yes🙌😍 I can’t wait to learn from ubuhlakaniphi bakho❤️🙌"

Mzansi can't wait for LaConco's new podcast.

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about LaConco

LaConco rose to firm when she featured in the popular Showmax reality TV show Real Housewives of Durban and the spinoff Ultimate Girls' Trip. Viewers were concerned to know more about her relationship with her baby daddy, former President Jacob Zuma.

Although she never fully opened up about her private life, LaC has assured fans that she is no longer with Zuma despite recent reports that they had rekindled their love. LaConco also addressed rumours about the surgeries she has had.

LaConco addresses Ayanda Ncwane beef

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that LaConco addressed rumours about her and Ayanda Ncwane's friendship. The reality TV stars were close on the show, and many of their fans loved seeing their friendship flourish.

LaConco and Ayanda Ncwane sparked speculation that they were no longer friends. LaConco spilt the beans about what happened between them.

