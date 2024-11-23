Global site navigation

LaConco Details Ayanda Ncwane Beef After Close Friendship on ‘Real Housewives of Durban’
LaConco Details Ayanda Ncwane Beef After Close Friendship on ‘Real Housewives of Durban’

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • LaConco opened up about her relationship with fellow Real Housewife of Durban cast member Ayanda Ncwane
  • LaConco took to social media to let people know where she stands with media personality Ayanda Ncwane
  • Fans were curious about LaConco and Ayanda Ncwane after many noticed that they were no longer spotted together

LaConco addressed rumours about her and Ayanda Ncwane's friendship. The reality TV stars were close on the show, and many of their fans loved seeing their friendship flourish.

LaConco addresses friendship with Ayanda Ncwane on 'Real Housewives of Durban'
LaConco shared what happened with Ayanda Ncwane after their friendship on 'Real Housewives of Durban' went south. Image: @_laconco / ayandancwane
Source: Instagram

LaConco and Ayanda Ncwane sparked speculation that they were no longer friends. LaConco spilled the beans about what happened between them.

LaConco gets candid about Ayanda Ncwane

In an Instagram Q&A session, LaConco said she felt ignored by Ayanda after bumping into her. LaConco said she greeted her, and Ayanda responded but walked away, so she felt no need to mention her. She detailed that Ayanda had not spoken to her in years and was not sure why. LaConco concluded her explanation by saying that she does not want to force a friendship that is not there. She added that their "relationship was never equal".

What you need to know about LaConco

LaConco to get 2nd liposuction

Briefly News previously reported that reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco has spoken about her intentions to undergo cosmetic surgery. The star is on a weight loss journey and is open with her followers about it.

The Durban businesswoman and TV personality LaConco is set to undergo another cosmetic procedure.

The reality TV star first debuted her accentuated figure, sparking Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL) rumours online. The star's weight loss journey sparked curiosity among gaming netizens, but she admitted to having liposuction to aid her wellness journey.

Source: Briefly News

