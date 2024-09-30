Businesswoman Laconco and former President Jacob Zuma have allegedly rekindled their relationship

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of them laughing and sharing jokes together

Mzansi is convinced that they might have gotten back together, while others share opposing opinions

Former The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco shared a recent video that convinced Mzansi that she and Jacob Zuma have rekindled their relationship.

Have LaConco and Jacob Zuma gotten back together?

Durban businesswoman Laconco was the talk of the town recently when she and former President Jacob Zuma shared a few laughs together. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula re-posted a video of LaConco preparing snacks to give to her former partner.

In the video, there was uMkhonto weSizwe Party member Duduzile Zuma and other family members. Later in the video, LaConco and Jacob Zuma laugh as she asks for him to vote for her at this year's South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Why Mzansi says they are back together

Netizens are convinced that the couple might have gotten back together, while others assume that they never broke up.

@SwartSakk

"These two have always loved each other."

@Moriting

"MK Party first lady."

@10GEE_Khumi

"The bag is back. I am joking guys, I don’t have a father."

@LadySbons

"I will never not be confused by this relationship and that is the thing about people's business."

@Cyamthanda_

"Mna I love it shame😅I'm so invested and this has nothing to do with me, but I love them."

@LungiYou

"She never stopped loving him ..last year, on his birthday, Lac wished him a happy birthday, like "Happy birthday bab'wakhe."

LaConco opens up about relationship with Jacob Zuma

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Laconco lifted the lid on her relationship with former president Jacob Zuma.

She spoke about how people around her at the time noticed that she was in love, and she delved deeper into their relationship.

Laconco described this part of her life in detail and mentioned how Jacob Zuma was eager to build a home with her.

