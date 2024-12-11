Who is Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend? Meet Sophia Thomalla

Alexander Zverev is a German professional tennis player and the current ATP world No. 2. Some of his accolades include a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Interestingly, the sportsman’s romantic life is as flourishing as his professional career. How much do you know about Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, the woman who won his heart off-court?

Dating a celebrity automatically thrusts you into the limelight. While Sophia Thomalla has a successful career in the fashion and entertainment industry, she is best known as Zverev’s partner. The German model and actress has been an influential figure in her boyfriend’s sporting career. But beyond Sophia's high-profile relationship, there are intriguing details to unravel about her.

Sophia Thomalla’s profile summary

Full name Sophia Thomalla Gender Female Date of birth 6 October 1989 Age 35 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace East Berlin, East Germany Nationality German Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements 34-24-35 in (86-61-89 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Alexander Zverev Parents Simone Thomalla and André Vetters Profession Model, actress, TV presenter Years active 2006-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla?

Sophia is a German actress, model, and television presenter. During a December 2021 interview with a German tennis magazine, Alexander spoke highly of his girlfriend, specifically gushing about the perks of being in a relationship and having someone by his side:

As a tennis player, having the right people beside you is crucial. Thomalla gives me peace and security. I perform extremely well with her behind me.

A look at Sophia Thomalla’s roots

The TV presenter (35 as of 2024) was born on 6 October 1989 in East Berlin, East Germany. Her parents are actors André Vetters and Simone Thomalla. Sophia and her mom relocated to Cologne when she was seven.

After completing her fourth year of school, the duo moved to Kleinmachnow and then to Gelsenkirchen a year later. Like Simone, Sophia practised kickboxing as a recreational sport.

What does Sophia Thomalla do for a living?

Thomalla landed her first TV gig in the crime series Commissario Laurenti in 2006. From 2007 to 2009, she attended the Constantin School for Acting, Dance and Singing. In 2010, the celebrity partner was crowned Let’s Dance Dancing Star.

Like her mom, Sophia appeared in the 2012 and 2015 editions of Playboy. In 2016, she was a judge on the RTL dance show Dance Dance Dance. Later that year, Thomalla was on the tattoo show Pain & Fame jury. According to Sophia’s IMDb profile, she has 24 acting credits. They include:

The Tricksters (2011)

(2011) Coast Guard (2012)

(2012) Neo Magazin (2015)

(2015) Christmas Crossfire (2020)

(2020) Rising High (2020)

(2020) Are You the One- Reality Stars in Love (2021-2024)

Details about Sophia Thomalla and Alexander Zverev’s relationship

Sophia made her relationship with the tennis star Instagram official on 8 October 2021 via a post that read:

I still have an ace up my sleeve for 2021.

Since then, their romance has been characterised by public appearances and shared social media moments. On 20 April 2024, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend on his special day. She wrote:

Wishing my better half the best birthday ever.

From April 2011 to November 2015, Thomalla dated singer Till Lindemann. On 11 March 2016, she exchanged nuptials with Norwegian singer Andy LaPlegua in Georgia, USA. However, the model announced their divorce in May 2017.

From 2017 until 2018, she was in a relationship with British musician Gavin Rossdale. In 2019, Sophia briefly dated German football goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Exploring Sophia Thomalla’s tattoos

Besides Thomalla’s high-profile relationships, she is famously known for body art, particularly the tattoos on her forearms.

One piece that specifically stands out is Till Lindemann’s portrait on her left forearm. In a February 2017 interview with MyStylerys, Sophia revealed that she does not regret any of her tattoos, saying:

Each of my 20 tattoos has a deeper meaning. Each piece is linked to my story.

FAQs

Sophia Thomalla’s name constantly pops up whenever the topic surrounding Alexander Zverev’s love life arises. Below are some frequently asked questions about the sports power couple:

Is Alexander Zverev married?

The renowned tennis player is not married. Nonetheless, he has been in a romantic relationship with TV presenter Sophia Thomalla since 2021.

How old is Alexander Zverev?

Zverev (27 as of 2024) was born on 20 April 1997 in Germany to Russian parents Irina and Alexander Mikhailovich Zverev. He is eight years younger than his girlfriend, Sophia.

Who is Sophia Thomalla’s first husband?

Thomalla was married to Andy LaPlegua for a little over a year. While speaking to Grazia magazine in May 2017, the model hinted at the reason behind the divorce, stating:

All the men I dated eventually broke up with me because they could no longer stand it. I am highly independent, so most men disliked that in the long run.

Does Sophia Thomalla have kids?

The on-screen star does not have children. However, Alex has a daughter (Mayla) with his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea.

What is Sophia Thomalla’s net worth?

According to FirstSportz, Thomalla is worth $2 million. On the other hand, Celebrity Net Worth reports Alexander Zverev’s net worth as $14 million.

Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, often attends her partner’s tennis tournaments. She is frequently photographed cheering him on from the stands as he plays on the court.

