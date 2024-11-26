Haliey Welch’s age and biography: Who is the ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl?

Haliey Welch’s age has become a hot topic since the Hawk Tuah viral meme took social media by storm. The one-liner secured her a spot in pop culture conversations, elevating her life from an average Tennessee town girl to the exact opposite: Hollywood. But how much do you know about the American overnight sensation?

Haliey’s Welch at the Toyota Music Factory in 2024 (L). The Instagram star at SiriusXM Studios in 2024 (R). Photo: Tayfun Coskun, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Welch skyrocketed to fame in June 2024 after offering a naughty bedroom tip during a man-on-the-street interview in Nashville. Her Hawk Tuah catchphrase elevated her status, garnering a huge social media following. However, with such popularity, it is only natural for Welch’s fans and critics to spend hours online to uncover details about her personal and professional life.

Haliey Welch’s profile summary

Full name Haliey Aliene Welch Famous as Hawk Tuah Girl Gender Female Date of birth 13 July 2002 Age 22 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Belfast, Tennessee, USA Current residence Belfast, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Alabama Height 5’3” (160 cm) Weight 59 kg (130 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Romantic orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Pookie Siblings 2 Profession Entrepreneur, social media personality, philanthropist Net worth $200,000 Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Haliey Welch’s age and life

Haliey (22 years old as of 2024) was born on 13 July 2002 in Belfast, Tennessee, USA. In a September 2024 interview with People, she revealed juicy details about her hometown, saying:

In Belfast, there is not a single red light. We only have a few stop signs, a post office, a dollar store and a gas station.

But beyond Haliey’s rise to stardom, there are fascinating details about her to uncover. Here is a deep dive into the girl behind the hilarious meme.

Internet personality Haliey Welch having a good time outdoors. Photo: @hay_welch on Instagram (modified by author)

A look into her family background

Welch has two older brothers. While speaking to People, she disclosed that her mother is absent.

I have lived with my grandmother (Janie) since I was nine months old. Although my father lives in his own house, we see each other a few times a week.

Haliey’s life changed after a June 2024 interview with Tim & Dee TV went viral, ultimately earning her the nickname Hawk Tuah Girl.

But before embracing her new chapter in the spotlight, Welch hid in her house for two weeks due to embarrassment.

While Welch’s suggestive catchphrase has sparked criticism among many people, it has also attracted a fanbase ranging from average social media users to A-listers. In July 2024, she joined Shaquille O’Neal in the DJ booth and shared the stage with Zach Bryan during one of his concerts.

Transition from a factory worker to an entrepreneur

During Haliey Welch’s interview on the Bobby Bones Show, she disclosed that she previously worked at the spring factory. However, when her Hawk Tuah video racked up views, Welch decided to trade her job and monetise her newfound fame.

Haliey Welch posing for a photo. Photo: @hay_welch (modified by author)

In July 2024, she found a lawyer and signed a deal with The Penthouse, a management firm. Talking about the deal, the firm’s founder, Jonnie Forster, revealed:

The world has gone wild for Haliey! I am excited our team gets to guide this rocketship. If you spend five minutes with Welch, you will see why she is America's sweetheart.

Later, the internet sensation launched her merchandise line, specialising in branded clothing items.

According to The New York Post, she sold items worth over $65,000 within her first month of fame. In addition, Haliey bagged $30,000 for her first professional gig at the Daer Dayclub and inked an endorsement deal with the snack brand Lunchly the same month.

In September 2024, Haliey Welch’s podcast, Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch, was launched under Jake Paul’s media company, Betr.

Haliey Welch’s net worth is impressive

“Is Haliey Welch a millionaire?” This is a question most of her fans keep asking while digging into her financial portfolio. As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Hawk Tuah Girl has amassed $200,000 in only a few months of fame. Her income primarily comes from merchandise sales, public appearances, and social media endeavours.

Welch rocking a white outfit (L). Haliey during a football match (R). Photo: @hay_welch

A philanthropic heart

In July 2024, Haliey posted an Instagram video shopping at PetSmart and donating the items to an animal shelter. She captioned the post:

If I have only 15 minutes of fame, I will spend every minute doing the right thing. Let us try to find homes for these cats and dogs.

A month later, Welch launched her foundation, Paws Across America, which aims to raise awareness and provide financial support to animal charities in the US.

FAQs

Hawk Tuah Girl boasts 2.6 million Instagram followers and 385.6k followers on X as of 24 November 2024. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Haliey Welch famous for?

The 22-year-old Tennessee native became famous in June 2024 after a spontaneous interview during the CMA Fest in Nashville went viral on social media.

What is Haliey Welch’s height?

Welch stands 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall and weighs 59 kg (130 lbs). She features blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Who is Haliey Welch’s boyfriend?

Haliey is dating a man called Pookie. She made their relationship Instagram official on 13 November 2024.

Haliey Welch with her boyfriend, Pookie. Photo: @hay_welch (modified by author)

Was Haliey Welch a teacher?

The hot topic surrounding Haliey Welch’s job constantly attracts fans’ interest. Although there have been rumours that she was previously a teacher, these speculations are false.

At Haliey Welch’s age of 22, she has proved that a single viral moment can change someone’s status from ordinary to celebrity. Although she rose to stardom for controversial reasons, she has leveraged the opportunity to build her net worth and brand.

