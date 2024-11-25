Maddox Batson’s age and girlfriend: Full biography of the singer

Maddox Batson’s age constantly sparks interest among fans, many eager to uncover his personal life details. The American budding country music singer and internet sensation gained notoriety for sharing his singing clips online. Batson is widely recognised for his unique blend of country with southern rock and pop. How old is the Tears In The River hitmaker?

Batson seems to be everywhere these days. From serving as a grand marshal at a NASCAR event to performing at CMA Fest, there is no doubt he is headed towards country music stardom. But did you know that Maddox transitioned from a basketball and baseball career to music after a life-changing health diagnosis? His story is a testament that when a door closes, a window opens.

Maddox Batson’s profile summary

Full name Maddox Batson Gender Male Date of birth 13 December 2009 Age 14 years old (as of 2024) Star sign Sagittarius Place of birth Tennessee, USA Current residence Birmingham, Alabama, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Chelsea Middle School, homeschooling Height 5’4” (163 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Salina and Dan Batson Profession Singer, social media personality Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube

Maddox Batson’s age and life

The singer (14 as of 2024) was born on 13 December 2009 in Hermitage, Tennessee, USA. In 2023, he took to Instagram to celebrate his birthday via an Instagram post that read:

What a year it has been.

At the time, the singer was a student at Chelsea Middle School. However, during an April 2024 interview on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend Podcast, he revealed he is now homeschooling, saying:

I am now homeschooling. This felt like the right decision to make due to my musical career.

Batson continues to grow his legion of fans thanks to his Justin Beiber-vintage vibes and the endless energy he exudes from his pores. Discover other juicy details about the TikTok star.

A look into Batson’s musical backbone

Both of Maddox Batson’s parents, Dan and Salina, love music. His father, in particular, is a songwriter and a member of the Maddox Batson Band. In his interview with Theo Von, the teenager shared details about his musical background, stating:

My dad introduced me to music when I was a kid. He used to do what I am doing now around 30 years ago. Although Dan had a short-lived career, he was famous in the Bluegrass musical industry.

Maddox Batson’s dad won the Mandolin National Championship in 1992. He performed alongside the late mandolinist and singer-songwriter Bill Monroe three times.

Maddox Batson’s original hits and addictive covers

The 14-year-old singer made his musical debut in August 2023 when he posted a Zach Bryan cover song performance on TikTok.

A month later, his cover of Sky Barber’s Dancing in the Sky song went TikTok viral, amassing over 1 million views. He has performed several covers of Morgan Wallen’s songs.

Currently, the singer is signed with WME for booking, Prosper Entertainment for management, and Warner Records for publishing. Below are some of Maddox Batson’s songs and their YouTube views as of 22 November 2024:

X’s (2024) 7.6 million views

(2024) 7.6 million views I Wanna Know (2024) 4.9 million views

(2024) 4.9 million views Tears In The River (2024) 2.3 million views

(2024) 2.3 million views Southbound (2024) 2 million views

A medical condition that altered Batson’s life forever

While speaking to People in 2024, Maddox revealed how an injury opened his eyes to a musical career, saying:

I got diagnosed with Osgood-Schlatter disease. While it prevented me from playing sports, it made me start playing music with my dad on TikTok Live. I like to count my blessings.

Maddox Batson’s take on a romantic relationship

Although various tabloids speculate that Harper Zilmer is Maddox Batson’s girlfriend, no official reports substantiate these claims. During his interview with People, the Big Announcement hitmaker confirmed his single relationship status, stating:

Even though I am allowed to date and have had girlfriends in the past, right now, it is not my time yet.

A huge online following

The Spotify-verified singer has 3.1 million followers on TikTok and 860k Instagram followers at the time of this writing. In addition, his self-titled YouTube channel boasts 654k subscribers. Maddox often shares his acoustic song performances on social media platforms.

FAQs

In July 2024, Lana Del Rey and Quavo released a song (Tough) that Batson co-wrote. Here are some frequently asked questions about the teenage performer:

Is Maddox Batson adopted?

The Southbound star is the biological child of Dan and Salina Batson. The duo regularly feature on their son’s online content.

What is Maddox Batson’s height?

Maddox stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). He features brown hair and eyes.

How did Maddox Batson get famous?

Batson rose to stardom for his viral TikTok covers, which showcased his natural talent and love for acoustic music. His hit song Tears In The River reached the top 20 on Spotify’s US Viral 50 chart.

What is Maddox Batson’s net worth?

According to Kadhal, the multi-instrumentalist is worth $1 million. However, in the absence of official confirmation, this amount only remains speculative.

Where does Maddox Batson live now?

A native of Hermitage, Tennessee, the talented songwriter currently resides with his parents in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Maddox Batson’s age of 14 has not stopped him from chasing his dreams. The fast-rising country music singer and TikTok star has found his niche in the competitive entertainment industry and ever-evolving internet space.

