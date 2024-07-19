Harper Zilmer's age, height, family, and detailed biography

Harper Zilmer proves that globalization has made it easy for anyone to become a celebrity worldwide. A single moment can make a person go viral, thanks to social media. This is the case for TikToker and YouTuber Zilmer. However, her popularity has sparked interest in her personal life. So, what is Harper Zilmer's age?

Harper Zilmer rocking a white outfit (L). The YouTuber during the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards (R). Photo: @harper_zilmer11 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Harper Zilmer gained popularity due to lip-sync performances, dance challenges, and get-ready-with-me videos on TikTok. She commands a huge fanbase on several social media platforms. The budding musician released her debut song, Queen B, in 2023. Discover other fascinating details about the 15-year-old star whose career achievements do not match her young age.

Harper Zilmer's profile summary

Full name Harper Zilmer Nickname Harper Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 2009 Age 15 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Dallas, Texas, USA Current residence Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height 4’6’’ (137 cm) Weight 41 kg (90 lbs) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Parents Dan Zilmer and Brownen Hyden Siblings 1 Profession TikToker, YouTube star social media influencer Net worth $500,000 Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube

What is Harper Zilmer’s age?

Harper (aged 15 as of 2024) was born on 20 March 2009 in Dallas, Texas, USA. While Zilmer addresses American model and social media personality Haley Kalil as a mother as per several TikTok videos, she is not her biological mom.

TikToker Harper Zilmer posing for a photo. @HarperZilmer on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

They are simply two content creators doing what they do best. Harper Zilmer’s parents are Dan Zilmer and Brownen Hyden.

Her older sister, Reese, is a TikTok star and social media personality. The duo shares a special bond, evident in their joint dance duets, lip-sync videos and Instagram posts.

Harper Zilmer’s height

The Texas native stands 4 feet 6 inches (137 cm) tall and weighs 41 kg (90 lbs). While appearing on the LOL Podcast in 2024, Harper revealed how she has always been comfortable with her short stature, saying:

I have never been insecure about my height because I love being short. In 8th grade, I used to be 64 pounds. In 4th grade, I was 3 feet 6 inches and 34 pounds.

How did Harper Zilmer get famous?

Zilmer made her TikTok debut in January 2023. Her lip-syncing content resonated with many, growing her fanbase significantly quickly.

As of 16 July 2024, Harper Zilmer’s TikTok boasts 5.2 million followers. In addition, her self-titled YouTube channel has 1.73 million subscribers. Harper’s Instagram content mainly includes fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Harper Zilmer having a good time with her friends. Photo: @harper_zilmer11 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She also posts her behind-the-scenes photoshoot content on the platform for her 528k followers. But beyond Zilmer’s online career, she is an up-and-coming hip-hop artist. Her song, Queen B, featuring Cash Baker and Maverick, had 15 million YouTube views at the time of writing.

Harper Zilmer’s mental health issues

Even though Harper has achieved much at such a young age, it has not been a smooth run for her. During a 2024 episode on the LOL Podcast, she opened up about her struggles with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder):

In 4th grade, my friend put a story in my mind, and I started thinking about things, not my age. My struggle began from there, and we were not aware of what was going on. My mom just saw a change in me. I went to counselling from then to the 5th grade, but the counselling was not working because the therapist was not trained in OCD.

Zilmer revealed that it was vital for her to share her story with her fans to inspire those struggling with a similar condition and to let people know that it has not always been sunshine and rainbows for her.

What is Harper Zilmer’s net worth?

As Buzz has documented, Harper's estimated net worth is $500,000. Her income primarily stems from her successful social media and musical careers.

FAQs

Zilmer’s popularity has constantly raised eyebrows about her personal life details. Below are some of the frequently about the social media personality:

Is Harper Zilmer related to Cash Baker?

Harper is not related to the singer and YouTuber Cash Baker. The duo, along with Baker’s wife, Kate, and his brother, Maverick, launched the LOL Podcast in 2023.

YouTube star Harper Zilmer during a cheerleader-leading session in 2023. Photo: @harper_zilmer11 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who are Harper Zilmer’s siblings?

The TikToker only has one sibling, Reese, typically featured in some of her TikTok and Instagram videos and posts.

What state does Harper Zilmer live in?

Zilmer currently resides in Dallas, Texas, USA, alongside her family, who greatly support her burgeoning social media career.

Harper Zilmer’s age has always surprised me due to her career achievements. She boasts a considerable social media following due to entertaining and engaging content. As Zilmer’s profession continues to take shape, it only shows signs of going places, thanks to her zeal to pursue her dreams at a young age.

READ ALSO: Who is Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Queen's Gambit actress?

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Moses Ingram, an American on-screen star. She is best known for starring in Netflix’s chess show The Queen's Gambit (2020) and the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022).

Even though Ingram is relatively new to the big screen, she took the industry by storm due to her natural charisma. This article uncovers lesser-known facts about Moses Ingram's personal and professional life.

Source: Briefly News