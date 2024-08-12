Top 10 Morgan Wallen songs: ranking the best hits of his career

Morgan Wallen is an American country music singer and songwriter. He became a sensation in the country music scene since the debut of his first album, If I Know Me. He went on to win multiple awards and continues to create headlines for his achievements. Discover the top 10 Morgan Wallen songs.

Morgan is a celebrated country singer and has cemented himself as one of his generation's most famous artists. Photo: @morganwallen (modified by author)

Morgan Wallen first gained popularity after appearing on the singing competition show The Voice in 2014. He has since released some of the most famous songs, as seen below:

Top 10 Morgan Wallen songs

Morgan Wallen is one of the greatest country singers, having had many popular songs since starting on The Voice. Below are some of Morgan Wallen's top songs according to their YouTube views as of 2024:

Song YouTube views Whiskey Glasses 214 million Up Down 211 million Wasted on You 185 million Chasin You 176 million Last Night 146 million More Than My Hometown 125 million Cover Me Up 105 million The Way I Talk 103 million Thinkin' Bout Me 91 million You Proof 80 million

1. Whiskey Glasses

Whiskey Glass is one of Morgan Wallen's best songs and the most viewed on YouTube. It was written in 2015 and released in July 2019 as the third single from his If I Know Me album. It was also featured on the 2016 EP The Way I Talk. The song has over 214 million views on YouTube.

2. Up Down featuring Florida Georgia Line

Up Down is Morgan's second single, released in November 2017. According to Billboard, the track cracked the Hot 100 to reach No. 49 and has over 211 million views on YouTube.

3. Wasted on You

Wasted on You is the fourth single from Dangerous: The Double Album and was released in March 2022. The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It has over 185 million views on YouTube.

4. Chasin You

Chasin You is the fourth single from Morgan's album If I Know Me, released in July 2019. It has amassed over 176 million views on YouTube.

5. Last Night

Last Night is Morgan's third single and was released in January 2023. According to Forbes, it was the first country song to top the Billboard chart since Taylor Swift's All Too Well in 2021 and has over 146 million YouTube views.

6. More Than My Hometown

More Than My Hometown is from Morgan's second album, Dangerous: The Double Album. The track, which he co-wrote with Ryan Vojtesak, Michael Hardy and Ernest Keith Smith, topped the Canadian country and US Hot Country Songs charts. It boasts over 125 million views on YouTube.

7. Cover Me Up

Cover Me Up was initially recorded by the American country singer Jason Isbell. Wallen covered it in 2019 and was featured on his 2021 album Dangerous: The Double Album. It boasts over 105 million views on YouTube.

8. The Way I Talk

The Way I Talk was Wallen's debut single and was released in September 2016 as the lead single of his debut studio album If I Know Me. It boasts over 103 million views on YouTube.

9. Thinkin' Bout Me

Thinkin' Bout Me was released in September 2023 and is the sixth single from Morgan's third studio album, One Thing at a Time. It ranked No. 4 on the US Hot Country Songs chart and No. 3 on the US Country Airplay chart. It has amassed over 91 million views on YouTube.

10. You Proof

You Proof is the lead single from Wallen's third album, One Thing at a Time, released in May 2022. It entered the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart at No. 1 and reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has amassed over 80 million views on YouTube.

Morgan Wallen's career

The country singer started singing at the local Southern Baptist church, where his father was a pastor. At age five, he received a violin for Christmas and began taking lessons. Additionally, he was also passionate about baseball.

It was not until he sustained an injury on his elbow while playing baseball that he took a break. It was during his recovery time that he started composing songs. In an interview with LancasterOnline, he expressed how an injury led him to a career in music;

I took a few months off after my senior year was over, and I prayed and tried to figure out what was my plan and my purpose. That's how I started writing songs and playing guitar just to get my feelings out.

FAQs

Despite being in the music industry for less than a decade, Morgan has won many awards and accolades for his musical prowess. Below are the frequently asked questions about the country singer.

Morgan Wallen at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin

What is Morgan Wallen most known for?

Country singer Morgan Wallen is known for hit songs like Last Night and You Proof and his 2023 album One Thing at a Time. The famous musician has enjoyed cross-genre success for the past five years.

How many number ones does Morgan Wallen have?

Morgan has had several number ones. Some of his notable ones include the Last Night track, which reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming his first song to do so. His 2023 album One Thing at a Time also rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts.

What is Morgan Wallen's biggest hit?

Morgan is known for several hit songs like Whiskey Glasses, You Proof and Last Night. Last Night spent 16 non-consecutive weeks at the top, becoming the most ever for a non-collaboration of all time.

Did Morgan Wallen win The Voice?

Morgan debuted on The Voice during the show's sixth season but lost in episode 14. Even though he did not win, he is thankful he has made great strides in his music career.

How old is Morgan Wallen?

Morgan, whose real name is Morgan Cole Wallen (age 31 years in 2024), was born on May 13, 1993, in Sneedville, Tennessee, to parents Tommy and Lesli Wallen. He was brought up alongside his three younger sisters: Ashlyne, Mikaela, and Lacey.

What is Morgan Wallen's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American country music singer and songwriter has a net worth of $12 million. He derives his earnings from his successful music career.

Above are the top 10 best Morgan Wallen songs of all time. With best-selling albums, he has cemented himself as one of his generation's most famous artists.

