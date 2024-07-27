NBA YoungBoy's net worth and earnings: How rich is the rapper?

YB is one of the most gifted musicians that the world of rap music has produced. Recognised for his prodigious output and sincere lyrics, he has made a name for himself in the rap music scene. Learn about NBA YoungBoy's net worth and more.

NBA YoungBoy counting some money inside a house (L). NBA YoungBoy is pictured next to a car (R). Photos: @nba_youngboy (modified by author)

NBA YoungBoy's first step in the path of music started when he was only fourteen, purchasing a microphone from Walmart. He dropped his first mixtape in 2015, which became a smash hit among rap fans. Since then, NBA has faced numerous contoversies and we delve into how this has affected his net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Nickname NBA YoungBoy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Top Gender Male Date of birth October 20, 1999 Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Age 24 (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Marital status Married Spouse Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes Kids 11 (July 2024) Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube

What is NBA YoungBoy's net worth?

It is projected to be approximately $10 million by 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth has grown significantly from his touring, music sales, and streaming.

NBA YoungBoy's popularity and work ethic have contributed to his consistent rise in net worth. From 2015 to 2017, he released six independent mixtapes.

Rapper Youngboy performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 10, 2017, in Anaheim, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

After the singles "Untouchable" and "No Smoke" were released in 2017, he debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. His profile shot to new heights after he released the hit "Outside Today" from his debut album "Until Death Call My Name."

In 2019, he reached new heights in his career. The rapper released the top-ten hit "Bandit" and the number-one album "AI YoungBoy 2."

NBA YoungBoy's salary

According to a Billboard publication in 2021, NBA YoungBoy was one of the highest-paid rappers in 2020. He ranked first with over 1.4 billion video streams, fifth with about 6.2 billion audio streams, and third with nearly 7 billion combined streams. Allegedly, in 2020, he made $11.9 million.

NBA YoungBoy's YouTube earnings

According to a 2022 article by Hot New Hip Hop, he gained about 292 million views on his YouTube channel per month, which translates to roughly $1.4 million in streaming income.

Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

That implies his annual revenue from YouTube alone is slightly under $17 million, or roughly $16.8 million. However, this does not indicate that he is making far more money than some of the richest rappers.

NBA YoungBoy's cars

Online reports claim that the rapper owns several expensive cars that total roughly $1.3 million. This is a table that lists every one of them as disclosed in a YouTube video:

Model Estimated price McLaren GT $230,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan $388,000 Mercedes Maybach S650 $173,995 Dodge Challenger $85,000 Dodge Charger $85,000 Bentley Continental GT $200,000 Tesla Model S $100,000

The rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, also stated that he is trying to get rid of his cars because he cannot drive them. Although he did not detail why he cannot drive, many believe it is because of his house arrest. In a video posted by Billboard on Instagram, he declared:

"With all the meaningless cars that I can't drive. I actually want to get rid of all of these cars; I can't drive any of them. I think I'd rather just fill my garage with antique cars until I do get a little freedom where I could double back and purchase some of these."

NBA YoungBoy's house

The rapper is a motor enthusiast who also has an opulent home in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to Zillow, his spectacular house is 8,828 square feet.

A photo collage of NBA YoungBoy's house in Utah. Photos: @Our Generation Music (modified by author)

Perched atop what the Louisiana rhymer has dubbed Gravedigger Mountain, it overlooks spectacular vistas of Salt Lake City. According to XXL Magazine, YB listed the stunning property where he was under house arrest for a whopping $5.5 million at the beginning of 2024.

NBA YoungBoy's house arrest and legal issues

The Louisiana-born rapper was charged with gun possession in Baton Rouge in September 2020. Due to a 2017 conviction, it resulted in a March 2021 indictment under rules that forbid felons from possessing firearms.

NBA YoungBoy was placed under house arrest in Salt Lake City, Utah, pending his trial on the gun accusations. He was subject to stringent confinement to his home during the duration of this house arrest, which started in late 2021.

The 2024 drug use violations case

He was charged again in early 2024 for drug usage offences while under house arrest. He was again arrested in Utah on April 16, 2024.

This second accusation in 2024, was on drug, firearm, identity fraud, and forgery charges, which complicated his multistate legal challenges. This includes the Louisiana lawsuit put on hold while the Supreme Court made a ruling, as reported by Billboard.

Did NBA YoungBoy make $100 million?

While under house arrest, the rapper is said to have earned between $50 and $100 million. Wack 100 made these assertions in a recent interview for Vlad TV, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

Is NBA YoungBoy a billionaire?

NBA YoungBoy is not a billionaire. His net worth is currently estimated at $10 million.

NBA YoungBoy's wife

The rapper is married to Jazlyn Mychelle. He wed the influencer on January 7, 2023, in Utah. They have two children together: Alice Nora Gaulden and Klemenza Gaulden.

A photo collage of NBA YoungBoy with his wife, Jazlyn, and their two kids. Photos: @jazlyn.mychelle (modified by author)

Mychelle was seen on the cover of Youngboy's 2022 mixtape "Ma' I Got A Family" and in several music videos. NBA YoungBoy refers to his relationship with Mychelle on the song "Don't Leave" from his 2023 album "Don't Try This At Home." He raps:

"I made her my wife and promised we won't grow apart."

How many kids does NBA Youngboy have?

According to Hip Hop DX, the Louisiana-born rapper reportedly has 11 children. One of the rapper's children's mothers is Yaya, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather.

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs onstage during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 03, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Frequently asked questions

NBA YoungBoy has made a name for himself in the rap business and amassed a large fortune in the process. His followers are curious about these additional facts.

Does NBA YoungBoy have a Grammy award? NBA YoungBoy has not received a Grammy Award as of 2024. However, he was nominated for his first Grammy in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for his 2021 collaboration on "WUSYANAME" with Tyler, The Creator.

with Tyler, The Creator. How old was NBA YoungBoy when he became a father? He had his first child when he was 16.

How much did YB get signed for? The rapper disclosed that he resolved his differences with Atlantic Records and extended his contract, reportedly for $60 million.

NBA YoungBoy's net worth has risen over the years because of his success on YouTube, song sales, and tours. Even though he is not a billionaire, his opulent lifestyle evidences his financial success.

