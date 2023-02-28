Wack 100’s net worth, age, real name, height, wife, exposed, profiles

Wack 100 is an American entrepreneur, rapper, celebrity manager, and music record executive. Popular artists he has managed include The Game, Ray J, and Blueface. He is among the most successful people in the hip-hop industry. So, what is Wack 100’s net worth?

Wack 100 attends the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Wack 100 has found success as a business mogul in the music industry. He is constantly looking for new talent and is a true inspiration for the younger generation of aspiring entrepreneurs. He is an example of what hard work and dedication can bring to the music industry.

Wack 100’s bio and profile summary

Full name Dinero/Cash Jones Nickname Wack 100 Gender Male Date of birth 7 April 1978 Age 44 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Pacoima, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Siblings 1 (sister) Marital status Married (married over 27 years) Wife Kimberly Jones Children Two (Prince Jones, Devyn Jones) School Booker T. Washington High School University University of Houston Profession Entrepreneur, rapper, celebrity manager, music record executive Net worth $3 million - $5 million Social media Instagram

Who is Wack 100?

What is Wack 100’s real name? His birth name is Cash Jones. He is also known as Dinero Jones. The famous Hip-hop executive was born in Pacoima, California, USA. Unfortunately, his parents divorced when he was young.

He attended Booker T. Washington High School and went on to study for a degree in business at the University of Houston. His career saw him rise to fame and success when he started managing rapper The Game, who is known for the single Hate It or Love It.

How old is Wack 100?

Wack 100’s age is 44 years as of March 2023. He was born on 7 April 1978, making him an Aries.

Career

The celebrity manager has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, from The Game to Birdman and Westside Connection. He constantly looks for new and talented individuals, scouting for the next big thing.

He is a true entrepreneur; he has several ventures, from the record label Cash Money West to Wack Music, a music-publishing company. He has his own magazine, The Wackness, where he showcases his talent and promotes the work of others.

He is known for his ability to recognize and nurture talent, and he has helped many artists to reach their full potential. He is a great motivator and mentor for those who are looking for inspiration and guidance.

What is Wack 100’s net worth?

As of March 2023, he allegedly has a net worth of between $3 million and $5 million.

Wack 100's wife and children

Wack (L) and Kimberly Jones attend Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Wack 100 has been married to his wife, Kimberly Jones, for over 27 years, which is an impressive feat in the entertainment industry. Together they have two children, Prince Jones and Devyn Jones.

While little is known about his family life, it's clear that Wack 100 values his family, as he has often expressed his love and gratitude for them on social media. His dedication to his family serves as an inspiration for others in the industry who may struggle to balance their careers and personal lives.

Is Wack 100 a gangster?

He is known to have affiliations with the West Coast gang culture, but he has also worked as a music manager, promoting and managing various artists.

Who did Wack 100 manage?

He has managed several prominent hip-hop artists, including The Game, Ray J, and Blueface.

Does Wack 100 manage Blueface?

He currently manages Blueface, which is signed to Cash Money West, a subsidiary of Birdman's Cash Money Records.

Wack 100, Vanessa Satten, and Blueface backstage at the XXL Freshman Class 2019 Concert at PlayStation Theater on July 22, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

How much money is Kendrick Lamar worth?

According to sources, the American rapper has a whopping net worth of $75 million. He has earned this fortune as a rapper.

Is Wack 100 a rapper?

He is not a rapper, but rather a music manager and industry executive.

Wack 100's net worth has continued to grow over the years. He is an innovative entrepreneur and a leading figure in the world of music. He is a great example of what hard work, dedication and perseverance can bring. He is a great motivator and an inspiration for many, especially the younger generation.

READ ALSO: Why did Jayne Posner and Neil Diamond get a divorce? Everything you need to know

Briefly.co.za also published an article about Jayne Posner and Neil Diamond. The posts shed more light on the events surrounding their divorce and more. The ex-couple married in 1963 and officially finalized their divorce in 1969.

Jayne Posner's marriage to Neil Diamond thrust Jayne Posner into the spotlight. Her marriage, however, was not long-lasting. When she wed the singer, she was apparently a teacher; but, after their divorce, she left her position.

Source: Briefly News