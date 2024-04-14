Tyler, The Creator's net worth and car collection (2024)

Tyler, The Creator, is a multi-faceted artist with a decorated career. He started making music in the late 2000s, gaining prominence in the 2010s with his chart-topping releases. Beyond music, he is also a fashion designer and actor. This article looks at Tyler, The Creator's net worth, properties, cars, and vintage collections.

Tyler, The Creator, with his pink Fiat 131 Abarth Rally (L). Photo: @feliciathegoat on Instagram, Gregg DeGuire on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tyler's influence on popular culture is undeniable. His sound has evolved to include fusions of jazz, soul, and R&B, leading to critical acclaim and commercial success. He is the recipient of many accolades, including two Grammys, and was featured on the 2020 Forbes list of 30 Under 30 in Music.

Tyler, The Creator's profile summary

Full birth name Tyler Gregory Okonma Other nicknames Tyler Haley, DJ Stank Daddy, Bunnyhop, Wolf Haley Date of birth March 6, 1991 Age 33 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed African, Afro-American, and white Canadian Parents Igbo father from Nigeria, African-American and white Canadian mother Religion Atheist Height in feet 6 feet 2 inches Height in meters 1.88 m Gender Male Sexual orientation Queer Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, designer, actor Genre Alternative hip-hop, jazz rap, neo-soul Band Odd Future (former) Years active 2007 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Tyler, The Creator's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, Tyler, The Creator's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between $25 million and $30 million. He earns from various money-making ventures, including music, fashion design, record production, brand endorsements, and acting.

Tyler, The Creator's salary

According to Market Realist, the rapper's salary is estimated to be more than $100,000. His approximate annual income is reported to be around $2 million.

Tyler, The Creator's house

The Earfquake hitmaker owns several real estate properties, including an 8,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, that he bought in 2012.

Tyler bought a $13 million mansion in Bel Air, California, in April 2023. The 5,000-square-foot home features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a smart home system, a saltwater swimming pool, and a luxurious movie theatre.

The Grammy-winning rapper previously owned a mid-century contemporary home in Bel Air that he bought for $7.9 million in January 2022. He placed it on the market in December 2022 for $7 million, $0.9 million less than its buying price. The house was bought in January 2023 for $7.9 million.

Tyler, The Creator's $13 million mansion in Bel Air, California. Photo: @topclosings on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tyler, The Creator's car collection

The rapper owns a fleet of luxurious sports cars, rally classics, and SUVs. They include the following:

Car Approximate market price McLaren 675LT $229,788 Lancia Delta Integrale Evo II $300,995 Rolls-Royce Cullinan $391,750 Blue Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 1 & 2 $300,995 Cream BMW E30 M3 $76,000-$120,000 Pink Fiat 131 Abarth Rally $103,000-$163,000 Rolls-Royce Camargue $44,314

Tyler's obsession with vintage and luxurious cars started when he was young. In his 2022 Robb Report interview, he revealed that he had a toy version of a 550 Maranello Ferrari when he was young.

His first vehicle was a Honda Accord, which he got on his 19th birthday. The hip-hop star loves to drive the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but his dream cars are a LaFerrari and an old Lamborghini truck.

I drive most of [the cars] when I can. My Cullinan is my every day. It's truly a first-class seat on a plane. But then my BMW—if I had to rob a bank, I would probably use that car...I want a LaFerrari. That's my dream. Make that (car) dark Kelly green. When I get that car, I'm driving 5 MPH everywhere. I want everyone to see me in that vehicle. One day, I'll have an F40. One day I'm going to get the Lamborghini truck, the old one.

The rapper is also a BMX bike lover and revealed that biking is the 'coolest thing' because it is freeing and peaceful. Among his bike collection is a two-wheeler by Sole, Louis Vuitton x Maison Thamboite, and a Golf Flyer by Golf Waang x SE Bikes.

Tyler, The Creator's cars collection. Photo: @tylerthecreator on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tyler, The Creator, is a collector

Collecting classic items is one of Tyler's cherished passions. In the Robb Report interview, the rapper revealed that he usually goes treasure hunting at antique stores as he showed off his classic collection, including custom-made jewellery and watches.

He started collecting timepieces after the SpongeBob SquarePants watch that he received from a Burger King meal when he was in his early teens. His watch collection consists of Baguette/Coulissant, Santos-Dumont, Baignoire, Must de Cartier Tank, Crash, Obus, Petit Cylindre, and Tank Louis Cartier watches.

Tyler is also a print lover, especially magazines, vintage newspapers, coffee-table books, and large-scale monographs on fashion, art, and history. He keeps a stack of old CDs and owns the Brit acid-jazz group Jamiroquai, trip-hop pioneers Portishead, '70s French jazz experimentalists Cortex, and some classic Stevie Wonder.

The rapper's interest in collecting trunks was inspired by the colourful prints that Takashi Murakami created for Louis Vuitton. His first piece was a small Louis Vuitton briefcase. His collections consist of a stack of vintage and ultra-rare pieces as well as trunks that he designed himself.

A collection of Tyler, The Creators trunks, vintage print, and vinyl CDs. Photo: @tylerthecreator on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Tyler, The Creator, is one of the most successful artists. Here are some frequently asked questions about his wealth.

Where is Tyler, The Creator's house?

The See You Again hitmaker owns a $13 million mansion in Bel Air, California. He purchased the 5,000-square-foot home in April 2023.

Does Tyler, The Creator, have an E30?

Yes, the hip-hop star owns a cream-coloured BMW E30 M3. Tyler generally loves BMWs and classic vintage cars.

What is Tyler, The Creator's blue car?

The rapper owns two Lancia Delta Integrale Evo cars in different shades of blue. One is baby blue, and the other is dark blue; he featured the baby blue Lancia Delta in WUSYANAME, while the dark blue one was featured in the Lemon Head music video.

What is Tyler's pink car?

Tyler, The Creator's pink car, is a Fiat 131 Abarth Rally. He featured the Fiat in the Side Street YouTube video.

Tyler, The Creator, during the LA premiere of Netflix's 'You People' at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Tyler, The Creator's ability to influence trends beyond music, has contributed to his increasing net worth. His eclectic collection of cars and vintage items is a part of his brand that makes him unique.

READ ALSO: RiceGum's net worth: How much does the YouTuber make?

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about RiceGum's net worth and how he makes his money. The Asian-American streamer is famous for releasing diss tracks and his online feuds.

RiceGum dropped out of college to pursue content creation full-time and is now a multi-millionaire. The article provides a breakdown of his earnings.

Source: Briefly News