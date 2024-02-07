RiceGum's net worth: How much does the YouTuber make?

RiceGum (real name Bryan Quang Le) is an Asian-American influencer best known for his diss tracks and online feuds with internet stars like KSI, iDubbz, Gabbie Hanna, and Jake Paul. He first came into the limelight in 2017 following the release of his single It's Every Night Sis, which reached number 25 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. This article highlights RiceGum's net worth today and how he made his fortune.

YouTuber RiceGum during a photo session. Photo: @rice on Instagram (modified by author)

RiceGum dropped out of college during his first year at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), to pursue his YouTube career full-time. His parents hoped he would pursue a medical career, but he chose a different path that seems to be paying him well despite the controversies he has found himself in.

RiceGum's profile summary

Full name Bryan Quang Le Other names RiceGum Date of birth November 19, 1996 Age 27 years in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Vietnamese-Chinese Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ellerie Marie (since 2020) Alma mater Sierra Vista High School University of Nevada, Las Vegas (dropped out) Profession YouTuber, online streamer, rapper Social media X(Twitter) Instagram TikTok Rumble YouTube Twitch

How rich is RiceGum?

Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth estimate RiceGum's net worth to be $8 million in 2024. He has been creating content since 2012.

How did RiceGum get so rich?

The Las Vegas native has several income streams. He earns from YouTube, Twitch, promotional deals, and music.

RiceGum's YouTube and Twitch

The influencer has made the most of his fortune from online content creation, mainly YouTube ad revenues and Twitch. He established his YouTube channel, @RiceGum, in September 2012.

His initial content centred around gaming, notably Call of Duty. As his popularity increased, he diversified his content to include roasts and feuds. In his YouTube series, These Kids Must Be Stopped, he called out young social media stars by mocking their content.

RiceGum's YouTube account currently has over 9.97 million subscribers and more than 2.175 billion views. He took a hiatus from uploading content on YouTube in 2020 and later joined Rumble in mid-2023.

His Twitch account currently has 1.2 million, but he infrequently games on the platform. His last stream was in early 2023.

5 facts about RiceGum. Photo: @rice on Instagram (modified by author)

RiceGum's sponsorships and promotional deals

The YouTuber has partnered with organizations like Machinima, which provides revenue-generating avenues. He previously worked with Monster Headphones on a Super Bowl LII (2018) commercial alongside Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

In 2019, he was sponsored by gambling site Mystery Brand, which encouraged visitors to gamble between $2 and $1300 for a chance to win mystery items. The site was later revealed to be a scam.

The influencer found himself in hot water again after partnering with the Save the Kids ($KIDS) cryptocurrency scheme. The scam implicated multiple FaZe Clan company members who had promoted the token.

RiceGum songs

The YouTuber is also a talented rapper and makes money from his songs. He mainly releases diss tracks, which have been instrumental in giving him more YouTube views. He previously told The Daily Beast that his feuds and disses are strategic because people tend to view content tied to a scandal.

But how it works is someone will say something about me, whether it's a full video of them clowning me or just one comment. I will see if they have a lot of following where it would make sense to take time out of my day to acknowledge them. From there, I make a video or a song of some sort.

His single, It's Every Night Sis (2017), featuring Alissa Violet, was certified platinum in the United States. Other RiceGum songs include the following:

Contract Money Freestyle (2020)

(2020) My Ex (2020)

(2020) DaAdult (2020)

(2020) Fortnite n Chill (2018)

(2018) Bitcoin (2018)

(2018) Naughty or Nice (2017)

(2017) Frick da Police (2017)

(2017) God Church (2017)

RiceGum with wrapped Christmas presents (L). Photo: @rice on Instagram (modified by author)

How much does RiceGum make a month?

His Twitch earnings are estimated at around $20,000, including money from subscribers, donations, and advertisements. YouTube pays between $1 and $3 per 1000 views, and RiceGum gets about 2 million monthly views, earning him around $4000.

He previously used to make around $40,000 monthly when he frequently uploaded YouTube content. His combined monthly income, including sponsorship deals, is approximately $180,000, while his annual earnings are estimated at $2 million.

RiceGum's new house

The content creator moved into a luxurious Los Angeles apartment in mid-2020. He gave fans a tour of the new crib in a YouTube video titled 2020 New Luxury Apartment Tour.

RiceGum previously lived with his friends in a lavish 12,500-square-foot home in Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. The mansion featured 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with a monthly rent of $40,000.

RiceGum's car

YouTuber RiceGum posing with a white Rolls Royce (R) and a Lamborghini (L). Photo: @rice on Instagram (modified by author)

The YouTuber has been spotted with several high-end cars, mainly for content creation. In April 2021, during RiceGum's live stream, he announced he was getting a new car. It is unclear which model he chose.

Where is RiceGum now?

RiceGum currently streams exclusively on Rumble. He joined the online video platform in July 2023 alongside fellow influencer FaZe Kaysan. His contract entails creating content for a specific number of hours every month.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about RiceGum's life and career.

What happened to RiceGum's baby?

In late April 2023, the streamer uploaded his first YouTube video in over two years titled Baby Girl. The video featured his girlfriend's pregnancy journey, but they unfortunately lost the baby at 35 weeks.

At 35 weeks pregnant, our world crashed down on us when we were told our baby no longer had a heartbeat. Every genetic test, blood test came back perfect, and the reason for this tragedy will forever be unknown.

Is RiceGum a billionaire?

The influencer is not yet a billionaire. His net worth is estimated to be $8 million in 2024.

Who is the richest YouTuber?

YouTuber Jeffree Star is one of the wealthiest YouTubers, with an estimated net worth of $200 million. Mr Beast is among the highest-earning YouTube stars and was ranked by Forbes at number one in 2021, with an annual income of $54 million.

How much does PewDiePie make?

The Swedish online influencer makes around $15–20 million annually. His net worth in 2024 is estimated at $45 million.

RiceGum and Jake Paul at Super Bowl LII (R). Photo: @rice on Instagram (modified by author)

RiceGum's net worth has grown since his humble beginnings in 2012. His success reflects his influence in the online world, including the controversies that made him popular.

