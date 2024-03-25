Gervonta Davis' net worth, career earnings, and income sources

In the sports industry, American professional boxer Gervonta Davis has made quite a name for himself. He is best known for his ring IQ, punching power and counter-punching ability. Davis has held the World Boxing Association lightweight title since 2019. Thanks to his illustrious career, Gervonta Davis' net worth has been a subject of public interest, and many are curious about how much he earns.

Gervonta is ranked as the best active lightweight by BoxRec and fifth by The Ring magazine. He has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, from junior welterweight to super featherweight.

These wins have contributed significantly to Davis’ financial success, which is a testament to his talent, resilience, and strategic career choices. Here is a glimpse of his earnings and investment projects.

Gervonta Davis' profile summary

Full name Gervonta Davis Other names Abdul Wahid, Tank Gender Male Date of birth 7 November 1994 Age 29 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Baltimore, Maryland, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Islamic Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 134 lbs (61 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 2 (Gervanni Davis and Giovanna Thalia) Parents Garrin Davis and Kenya Brown Siblings Demetris Fenwick Occupation Professional boxer Net worth $10 million Social media Facebook

How old is Gervonta Davis?

Gervonta Davis (aged 29 as of 2024) was born on 7 November 1994 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. His parents, Garrin Davis and Kenya Brown, raised him alongside his brother, Demetris Fenwick.

Regarding his education, Davis attended Digital Harbor High School before dropping out to focus on his career. He later earned his secondary degree through a GED program.

What is Gervonta Davis’ net worth in 2024?

Fan Arch estimates Tank’s net worth to be $10 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful boxing career and various brand endorsement deals.

How did Gervonta Davis get rich?

Davis has multiple income sources that contribute to his overall net worth. His ability to diversify his revenue-generating channels mirrors his versatility and business acumen. Below is a summary of how Gervonta Davis made his money:

Boxing career

How much does Gervonta Davis make per fight? Tank began his boxing training at Upton Boxing Centre when he was 5.

Davis made his professional debut on 22 February 2013 at 18 against Desi Williams. By 2014, he recorded eight wins with no losses. He became the first person to defeat Alberto Mora and Israel Suarez.

In 2017, he challenged José Pedraza for the IBF super featherweight title, earning $75,000. Gervonta won the fight via a knockout in the seventh round.

He later defended his title against Liam Walsh. However, before his next match, Tank was stripped of the title for declining to weigh in.

He won the game against Francisco Fonseca, bagging $600,000. In March 2018, Davis won the WBA super featherweight title in the third round after his fight with Jesús Cuellar. Both boxers earned $350,000.

He defended his title against Hugo Ruiz in 2019 and won. At the end of 2019, Tank moved to the lightweight division and bagged the WBA lightweight title after defeating Yuriorkis Gamboa.

In June 2021, the professional boxer moved to the super lightweight division to face undefeated WBA champion Mario Barrios. Even though the match was competitive, Gervonta won via technical knockout.

He later fought Isaac Cruz in the lightweight division, a match that had him going the 12-round distance for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Davis faced undefeated WBA super featherweight champion Ryan Garcia, whom he beat via corner retirement in the eighth round.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tank was guaranteed $5 million and Garcia $2.5 million. Approximately $20 million was garnered from ticket sales at the gate. The pair agreed to share the pay-per-view profit equally, likely paying each boxer an additional $5-$10 million.

Gervonta Davis’ endorsements

While boxing is Tank’s primary income source, he has not limited himself to the ring. His endorsement deals, including a notable partnership with sportswear company Under Armour, have further supplemented his earnings and, in turn, boosted his net worth.

The sportsman signed the deal in 2017 and has a billboard erected in his hometown of Baltimore to celebrate the win.

Gervonta Davis’ car collection

Tank maintains a world of luxury around him, including his wheels. Below is his collection, befitting a world champion.

Car Estimated price Lamborghini Aventador $507,353 Rolls Royce Cullinan $450,000 McLaren 765LT $382,500 USSV Rhino GX $300,000 Lamborghini Urus $241,843 Mercedes-AMG G63 $184,150 Cardillac Escalade ESV $154,290 Corvette C8 Stingray $130,000

Gervonta Davis’ net worth packs a powerful punch, reflecting his lucrative boxing career. The star’s impressive record, high-profile fights, and strategic endorsement deals have played a pivotal role in accumulating wealth.

