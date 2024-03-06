Chrisean Rock's net worth: A peek into her fortune and assets

Chrisean Rock is an American rapper and television personality who gained notoriety for starring in Baddies. Renowned for her unflinching lyrics, she has carved a niche in the entertainment industry with hits such as Lonely and Vibe. But what does this fame translate to in monetary terms? Discover Chrisean Rock's net worth, career achievements and investment projects.

Considering she has only been in the industry for a few years, Chrisean Rock's net worth is impressive. It reflects her growing popularity and mainstream success. She was reportedly the first artist ever signed to rapper Blueface’s label.

This collaboration added to her wealth and significantly boosted her career. But beyond her musical career, Rock’s appearances on various TV shows have substantially increased the zeros in her bank account.

Full name Chrisean Eugenia Malone Famous as Chrisean Rock Gender Female Date of birth 14 March 2000 Age 23 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Baltimore, Maryland, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Santa Monica College Height 5’4’’ (165 cm) Weight 141 lbs (64 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 1 Parents Charla and Eugene Arthur Malone Siblings 11 Profession Rapper, television personality Years active 2020-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube

How old is Chrisean Rock?

Chrisean Rock (aged 23 as of 2024) was born on 14 March 2000 in West Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She was raised alongside her 11 siblings.

Growing up, Rock was homeless at times because her mother struggled with drug addiction while her dad was in prison for the majority of her childhood. The rapper briefly attended Santa Monica College as a student-athlete.

What is Chrisean Rock’s net worth in 2024?

According to CaclubIndia, Rock’s net worth is $2 million. She allegedly bags $400,000 in annual income. Chrisean has amassed this wealth from her successful musical and television career.

How does Chrisean Rock make her money?

The hip-hop star has diversified her income sources. Although most of her wealth is attributed to her career as a television personality, she has also made money through her music. Here is a glimpse of Rock’s revenue-generating channels.

As a television personality

While a student at Santa Monica College, Rock appeared on Ultimate Tag and completed the course in 50 seconds, winning the $10,000 grand prize. She starred in Bluefaces’ OnlyFans series, Blue Girls Club.

The series featured a group of women who came into Blueface’s mansion to compete for his attention. Rock won the show and was later signed to the rapper’s record label, BluefaceLLC.

In June 2022, she was cast in the Baddies series and its spin-off, Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love. She allegedly earned a $40,000 salary per episode for starring in the show.

Rapping career

Chrisean made her musical debut in 2020 with the single Lonely, a collaboration with Blueface. Below are some of Chrisean Rock’s other songs:

Rainy Days (2022)

(2022) Lit (2023)

(2023) Keep Swimming (2023)

(2023) The Streets (2023)

(2023) Time (2023)

(2023) Mars (2023)

(2023) Hatin’ on Me (2023)

(2023) Baby Father Drama (2023)

(2023) Not the One (2023)

(2023) Pain (2023)

Rock’s hip-hop career adds to her net worth through music streaming revenue. Her single Vibe boasts 8,622,045 streams on Spotify. According to Spotify royalty calculator, artists earn between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream, translating to $258,661 in royalties.

Social media personality

Social media has been instrumental in shaping Chrisean Rock’s career. Her influence extends far beyond music. Malone’s YouTube boasts 399k subscribers.

Her music videos and diverse content on the platform attract millions of views monthly, translating into substantial income through strategic ad placements.

Rock has 5 million Instagram followers and 1.9 million followers on Twitter. In addition, she has 377k Facebook followers at the time of writing.

Chrisean Rock’s house

During a 2023 interview with Fashion Nova, the rapper gave a tour of her alleged lavish mansion that she had recently purchased.

However, it later surfaced that the house was a rental and was being listed for $2,690,000. Rock reportedly rented the property for $12,000.

Fans realized the basketball court and the closet she posted resembled a Los Angeles rental. This caused a lot of online backlash, with many accusing her of living beyond her means.

Does Chrisean Rock own a car?

In late 2023, Chrisean purportedly bought a Bentley Truck as an early Christmas gift. In a viral video, she bragged about her recent achievements despite being a new mom.

Why is Chrisean Rock so popular?

Beyond her illustrious career, Malone’s fame can be attributed to her tumultuous relationship with Blueface. Throughout the past, the duo has made headlines, from the good to the bad to the downright ugly. Rock and Blueface began dating in 2020 and split in 2023.

In 2023, she announced her pregnancy with him to the public. Malone gave birth to her son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr., on 3 September 2023. However, Blueface alleged that he did not father the child and that he took a secret paternity test that revealed he was not the kid’s dad.

But despite the pair’s public bickering over the past years, Rock recently tattooed the rapper’s profile on her face. The duo’s relationship has been described as one of the most unhealthy high-profile relationships.

Chrisean Rock's net worth is a testament to the impact she has made through music and her television appearances. Her wealth is expected to increase significantly with her natural talent and zeal. Despite Malone’s young age, she serves as an inspiration for many budding artists.

