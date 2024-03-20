Did CoryxKenshin die? Why Google showed his death date?

CoryxKenshin, whose real name is Cory DeVante Williams, is an American YouTube star and actor best known for his comedic playthroughs of horror games. In 2021, he was ranked the fourth top creator in the USA. In 2023, screenshots of Google claiming that the content creator had died circulated online. So, is CoryxKenshin dead, or is he just a victim of an internet death hoax?

Besides his illustrious career, Cory is widely recognized for his occasional hiatuses. He sometimes goes months without posting anything despite his huge online following.

After news about CoryxKenshin’s death made headlines, netizens flooded the internet to express shock over the announcement. This article puts these speculations to bed, answering the many searches of ‘’Is Coryxkenshin dead?’’

CoryxKenshin’s profile summary and bio

Full name Cory DeVante Williams Famous as CoryxKenshin Other name The Ankle Breaker, The Shotgun himself Gender Male Date of birth 9 November 1992 Age 31 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence Farmington, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Height 6’2’’ (188 cm) Weight 176 lbs (80 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Anthony K. Williams Jr. and Stephanie Williams Siblings 2 Profession YouTuber, gamer, actor Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram (X) Twitter TikTok YouTube

How old is CoryxKenshin?

CoryxKenshin (aged 31 as of 2024) was born on 9 November 1992 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. His parents, Stephanie Williams and Anthony K. Williams Jr., raised him alongside his two siblings, Aleya and Antony Williams, a YouTuber.

DeVante’s dad works at Ford Motors Company. In 2010, he joined Michigan State University to study Media Arts but quit after two years.

The YouTube star later enrolled at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor to pursue a Computer Science degree. However, he also dropped out to pursue his YouTube career.

What happened to Coryxkenshin?

In 2023, Google updated Cory’s status, noting that he died on 16 July. This shocked the entertainment industry to its core. ‘Coryxkenshin dead’ began trending on Google as many of his fans sought official confirmation to substantiate the claims.

Nonetheless, at the time of writing, Google no longer suggests that the YouTuber is dead. It is alleged that the Google screenshot claiming the Detroit native has died was created using Photoshop.

Is Coryxkenshin alive?

DeVante’s prolonged absence from several social media platforms, including TikTok and Twitter, led to the rumours about his untimely death. However, considering the actor’s online popularity, his team or family members would have released a statement if he had died.

In addition, no reputable news outlet has declared or published any official reports or announcements that confirm his death. It is, therefore, safe to say that the internet personality is still alive.

Why is Coryxkenshin not posting?

In 2020, Cory admitted that he had not been posting content on YouTube due to anxiety and burnout. He revealed:

It has not been sunshine and blue skies the entire time on this side of the camera. There were indeed some times that the anxiety and just me overthinking things really came down on me. I would turn the camera on, and my heart would not be in it. You cannot force it. You can, but it is just wack. People can usually see through fake YouTubers. I never want to be fake. I never want to purport that my life is perfect and I am happy all the time. I am not.

The content creator is probably taking some time off socials to recharge, considering he has been in the game for over a decade.

Coryxkenshin’s career

DeVante made his YouTube debut in 2009, posting comedy sketches. In 2021, his video, Friday Night Funkin’, became America’s fifth most-viewed video.

Cory’s videos stay on the YouTube trending tab for days thanks to his charismatic personality. In 2018, he took a four-month break, later disclosing the pressure of content creation.

Despite his nine-month inactivity period, the internet personality reached 10 million subscribers. As of July 2023, Cory has not uploaded any YouTube videos, but his channel boasts 18 million subscribers.

How much is Coryxkenshin’s net worth?

CAknowledge estimates Cory DeVante Williams’ net worth to be $20 million in 2024. He reportedly bags $1.5 million annually from his YouTube and acting career. Additionally, Coryxkenshin earns wealth by selling branded merchandise via his clothing line.

Coryxkenshin is still alive and currently resides in Farmington, Michigan, USA. Without official updates, it remains uncertain when he will post again. Fans are encouraged to await reliable information concerning his next move, considering the prevalence of internet hoaxes.

