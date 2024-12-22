Get to know Karrahbooo: age, real name, and story of the rapper

Karrahbooo's age has become one of the most searched topics after her controversies and departure from the Concrete Boys music group that launched her music career. She is a well-known American rapper, famous for Box the 40 and Splash Brothers. Karrahbooo's vibrant personality and engaging content have captured the attention of many, making her a noteworthy figure in contemporary rap.

Karrahbooo is an emerging talent in the American rap scene, famous for her dynamic music and engaging performances. Photo: @karrahbooo on X (modified by author)

Karrahbooo first served as Lil Yachty's assistant before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. She also boasts a considerable following on social media, where she interacts with her followers and promotes her music.

Karrahbooo's profile summary

Full name Karrah Schuster Gender Female Date of birth March 28, 1997 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Weight 60 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 9 inches Relationship status Single Profession Rapper Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Karrahbooo's age and bio

Karrahbooo, whose real name is Karrah Schuster (27 years as of 2024), was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on March 28, 1997.

The famous American rapper is known for her hit singles, such as Box the 40 and Money Counter. She has also gained further recognition through viral freestyles on social media and collaborations with top rappers.

In a June 2024 interview with Gangsta Grillz Radio, Karrahbooo explained how she developed an interest in music. She said,

When I was younger, I always freestyled with my cousins, and we used to make videos and stuff that she put on YouTube.

Karrahbooo's energetic performances and unique style set her apart in the competitive music industry. Photo: @karrahbooo on X (modified by author)

What is Karrahbooo's ethnicity?

The American recording artist allegedly belongs to a mixed ethnicity. However, her heritage is not publicly known.

Karrahbooo's career

Karrahbooo started her music career in 2022 as an assistant to rapper Lil Yachty. Inspired by his success, she decided to give rapping a chance.

Karrahbooo released her debut single, Money Counter, in October 2022, which gained immense popularity in the Atlanta hip-hop scene. During a November 18, 2023 interview with Montreality, the young rapper revealed that,

I’m only rapping because I saw Boat doing a movie when I was his assistant, and that’s the day I was like, ‘I want to be a rapper,’ because you can just be an actor from being a rapper if you’re fly enough. That’s how Boat did it.

Who is Karrahbooo signed to?

The famous rapper is not signed to any record label. She was previously signed to Quality Control, a record label managed by Lil Yachty. In 2023, rapper Lil Yachty signed her to his label and music group, Concrete Boys, along with rappers Draft Day, Camo!, and DC2trill.

Karrah released her first single as a signed artist, Box the 40, in March 2023, cementing her name in the rap industry. In November 2023, she released a collaboration, Splash Brothers, featuring rapper Anycia, and a month later, she released her single, Running Late.

On April 5, 2024, Concrete Boys released their first group album, It's Us Vol. 1. The group album comprised Karrahbooo's music and showcased her talent as part of the crew.

Karrahbooo performing during the inaugural Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Stephen J. Cohen

Karrahbooo's fallout with the Concrete Boys

Three months after releasing their debut album, Concrete Boys removed Karrahbooo from their official Instagram account's bio. At the same time, she unfollowed the group's members on X (Twitter), sparking rumours about her departure.

Lil Yachty confirmed the rumours on July 29, 2024, during an Instagram Live, claiming that he had nothing negative to say about the female rapper. He said,

We have split ways with Karrah... I have nothing to say—nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah. I wish her the best in her career.

FAQs

Karrah Schuster, popularly known by her stage name, Karrahbooo, is a renowned Atlanta-based American rapper best known for her contemporary hip-hop hits. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the hip-hop artist;

Where is Karrahbooo now?

After her fallout with Concrete Boys, Karrahbooo is back to hip-hop with In The Hills, a new song from Kyla Imani. She took to social media to announce her first release after she left Lil Yachty's group. She said,

Everything is fine and I'm okay.

Karrahbooo performing at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., as part of Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour. Photo by Kyle Gustafson

Who writes Karrahbooo's music?

Karrahbooo's music has been a subject of discussion regarding songwriting credits. In an Instagram Live, Lil Yachty claimed that he had written every rap verse she performed when she was part of the group. He said,

You don’t even do nothing! I wrote every verse you’ve done. I dressed you. I gave you that chrome Rolex. You were waiting tables!

However, Karrahbooo disputed these claims on her Instagram stories, asserting her independence as an artist and asking Yachty to stop what she described as bullying. She wrote,

Put it on, yo kid I ain’t write these songs miles. Stop da cap and leave me out ur internet shenanigans. Stop bullying me big dawg I never said anything you letting random fans get in yo head man up

What is Karrahbooo's height?

The budding rapper is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 kilograms. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Has Karrahbooo faced any controversies?

Karrahbooo has faced backlash over her use of the N-word in her music, which was a point of tension with Lil Yachty. Netizens criticised her and said she should not use the word because of her background. She talked about the issue on the Safe Space podcast, saying she was tired of people questioning her.

At Karrahbooo's age of 27, her potential for future growth is apparent. As she evolves as an artist, her experiences will undoubtedly shape her music and connect with fans on a deeper level.

