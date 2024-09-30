The South African musician Lady Du has reached yet another career milestone recently

The businesswoman announced on her Instagram page that she has launched her record label

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker also unveiled the headquarters of her new record label on social media

Lady Du reached another career milestone. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Once again, the talented South African musician and producer Lady Du has shone on social media as she reached another career milestone.

Lady Du launches her own record label

One thing about Lady Du is that she is consistent in her hustle and always strives to achieve everything she has dreamed of.

Recently, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker proudly announced on social media that she has launched her record label. She also expressed her gratitude to the one above for granting her everything she has ever wished for.

The Wawa La Beauty salon owner shared the picture of her record label headquarters on her Instagram page and wrote:

"I had a dream, and God made it possible! Welcome to our record label! I'll be mentoring boys and girls! We have signed four boys at the moment, whom I will personally look after! It's been a good four months of recording and writing. I ask that you support my boys! @samromusic @sampra_official @artsculturesa Of all the businesses I have, this one is very close to my heart Music has money if you do it the right way."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Lady Du

Shortly after the star shared the announcement on her Instagram page, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages:

Hip hop rapper Big Zulu said:

"Siyakubongela Sisi."

DJ Sbu wrote:

"Congratulations Sisi well done."

Lethabo LeJoy Mathatho commented:

"Congratulations Mama."

lufi_d_ responded:

"You are moving mountains! May God carry you from strength to strength."

angel_mzilankata replied:

"Congratulations mama it's your season."

asanda_mkhizesa mentioned:

"OMG! Congratulations.. how I wish to get an opportunity to come there ."

Lady Du gifts herself new car

In more Lady Du updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's latest purchase of fresh new wheels.

Mzansi showered her with congratulatory messages, saying it was well-deserved for all the hard work she puts in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News