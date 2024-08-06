Lady Du Shares a Glimpse of Her Lavish Second Beauty Salon: “I’m Officially Broke”
- Mzansi musician and businesswoman Lady Du is expanding her portfolio by opening a second beauty salon, which is almost complete
- Lady Du announced the news on Instagram, joking about being officially broke after investing heavily in the luxurious salon
- Followers congratulated her success and inquired about job opportunities at the new salon
Lady Du is cementing her place in the Mzansi business industry. The musician and businesswoman recently announced that her second beauty salon is almost complete.
Lady Du opens up about her business
Lady Du is securing the bag, and we love it for her. The award-winning musician has been transparent about her business ventures, including rental properties and a beauty salon. The hitmaker has been hailed for inspiring women who look up to her to work hard.
Taking to her Instagram page, Lady Du shared a picture of her second beauty salon which is almost complete. The singer assured her fans that the business will open its doors to the public soon. She also joked about how she is broke after using all her money to build the luxurious salon. She wrote:
"Round 2, wawalabeauty 2 opening soon 🫡🫡🫡😇😇😇😇 im officially broke 😂😂😂😂"
Fans congratulate Lady Du on her success
Social media users applauded Lady Du for her impressive work ethic and inspiring fellow women. Others asked if she was hiring people to work at the salon.
_precious_zondo said:
"@ladydu_sa My contract at work is ending September bathulile abelungu ndaba zokuThatha permanent.. imma be back to job hunting again.. I have no experience ngeSalon but I'm willing to be a cleaner as long ngine salary nje😩"
@shalandamcconnico added:
"Congratulations 🎉 I love it 🥰"
@yola_memento_mkosana wrote:
"Sonke Mama si broke 🥴 but big 🆙🙌🏽🤩♥️"
@ntokozomaseko_ added:
"Have you filled in all the vacancies?"
