Shein's recent pop-up store event, hosted by actress and singer Thembi Seete at the Mall of Africa, was a massive hit with influencers and fashion enthusiasts.

Guests had the chance to see the latest styles and quality products available on the online store.

The girlies were treated to an unboxing showcasing an array of goodies from the event, adding to the excitement of the launch.

Gauteng huns were in for a treat

Influencer @khayrepublik shared the fun with her followers through an unboxing video showcasing an array of goodies she received.

The goodie bags were definitely worth the visit. They contained delicious food treats as well as beauty essentials like lip liners and hair brushes.

In the video, she also gave her fans a unique discount code - POPUPxKhany - for 15% off on the Shein app/website, valid from 2 August to 11 August 2024:

The girlies are ready to visit the pop-up store

South Africans were more than excited to see what those who were invited to the pop-up received.

Ms k 🎀🤍 commented:

"How was it? 😍🥹"

MbaliMkh_ also jokingly noted the shock Khay had with the food:

"The absolute shock that there is chicken has killed me 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Leehle said:

"Thank you for the code 🥰🥰🥰"

Erin asked:

"Does everyone get a goody bag like that?"

ButterFry_Kelz🦋 also asked:

"Are the prices still Shein prices?"

Lindsay 🦋| Lifestyle & UGC, another content creator, asked if the Shein store pop-up was coming to Cape Town:

"Will they do a pop-up in Cape Town perhaps?"

Thembi Seete, the host of the event, also noted Khay's video with love:

"❤️❤️"

However, Retailbyvuyo was disappointed to see what the influencers got and said they could've done better:

"Ahh Shein could have done so much better with this goodie bag 🥺 Maybe the latest trends of something 😭"

