Kagiso Rikhotso's chic room makeover featuring her stylish chairs and repainted TV stand has Mzansi in love

Her beautifully decorated space has captivated netizens, leading to a flood of positive comments and requests for details

Netizens praised her room's elegant design and thoughtful layout, which made it very cosy but still chic

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens had their jaws on the floor. After this, hun showed off an elegant makeover of her small space. Images: @Kagiso Rikhotso/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

This hun showed off her cosy room - newly revamped and chic, capturing the attention of many with her stylish changes.

Netizens were smitten by the transformation, and some even asked for a plug.

She shows off her well-decorated space in the picture, complete with chic occasional chairs and a repainted TV stand.

Cute set-up with stunning finishes

@Kagiso Rikhotso's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Made some few changes in my room, sold the couch and replaced them with occasional chairs, painted my TV stand, covered both the chairs and headboard, I must say I am obsessed ♥️♥️♥️"

The picture showed a harmonious blend of cute chairs, a neatly arranged bed, and carefully chosen decor elements, reflecting a personal touch.

The room inspired netizens with ideas for small spaces

The post has sparked a flurry of positive comments from her followers.

Cebisile Shumi Lekutsenga praised the design, calling it:

"Simple and beautiful 👌♥️"

While Tinah Mazuru expressed her admiration with a simple:

"I love it!"

Mofokeng Mathapelo Bridgette and Anikie Chili both commended the creativity of the makeover, with Anikie Chili adding:

"So beautiful and creative 😍"

Cataleya Mablomo Ramose appreciated the room's layout, noting:

"I love how you divided the room hle... it's like a 2-room nyana go nice❤"

My Baby Boipelo Pelo also chimed in with:

"Nice. Plug me with the chairs."

Khaya Makhayeni Xaba commented:

"For someone who live's alone this is really cute🤞🙏😌"

Mmathabo SoSo Mphahlele added:

"Nice, when you are in bed you will feel isolated and relaxed, loving the blocked out TV n chairs 🤟❤️"

Woman shows off affordable sheet street decorations, SA loving her bedroom transformation

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman posted a TikTok video showing how she decorated her bedroom using affordable items from Sheet Street.

She purchased a bedside clock for R129, two cushions for R159, and other decorative pieces.

The video impressed many viewers, who complimented Pam's taste and asked where she found the items.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News