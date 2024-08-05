A proud woman took to social media and showed off the stunning changes she made to her living space

The lady's place is one room that is neat and well-kept, with a modern touch and coordinating colours

The online community reacted to the hun's place, with many loving how it was well-organised

A lady flexed her rental place. Images: @Kagiso Rikhotso

A woman showed off her living space after she made a few changes. Mzansi loves it.

A Facebook user, Kagiso Rikhotso posted a picture of her one room to a popular interior design Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

Her place was stunningly beautiful with perfectly coordinating colours of white and baby brown. The space was also well organised. The woman had a nicely made bed and a small and cute wardrobe that separated her living space and bedroom.

Her lounge had a smart TV, a small coffee table and two loose chairs with a beautiful medium-sized rug.

"Made some few changes in my room, sold the couch and replace them with occasional chairs, painted my tv stand, covered both the chairs and headboard, I must say I'm obsessed."

Lady shares beautiful living space

See the Facebook photo below:

Netizens love the woman's place

The lady's place received positive feedback from Facebook users. Some gave pointers here and there.

@Nicole Fraye suggested:

"Nice put wardrobe that side you put tv and you put tv on the window."

@Ntombizodwa Nkosi joked:

"I thought the tv was a fire place🤣🤣."

@Zizipo Mapoloba expressed:

"Can I see the rest of the room. This is beautiful."

@Mmathabo SoSo Mphahlele wrote:

"Nice, when you are in bed you will feel isolated and relaxed, loving the blocked out TV n chairs 🤟❤️."

@Thato Lebaka commented:

"Very elegant."

@Motshidisi Flowry said:

"This is stunning mama 👌👌👌👌."

