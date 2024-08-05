“I Must Say, I’m Obsessed”: Woman Shows Off Stunning Changes She Made in Her Living Space
- A proud woman took to social media and showed off the stunning changes she made to her living space
- The lady's place is one room that is neat and well-kept, with a modern touch and coordinating colours
- The online community reacted to the hun's place, with many loving how it was well-organised
A woman showed off her living space after she made a few changes. Mzansi loves it.
A Facebook user, Kagiso Rikhotso posted a picture of her one room to a popular interior design Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.
Her place was stunningly beautiful with perfectly coordinating colours of white and baby brown. The space was also well organised. The woman had a nicely made bed and a small and cute wardrobe that separated her living space and bedroom.
Her lounge had a smart TV, a small coffee table and two loose chairs with a beautiful medium-sized rug.
"Made some few changes in my room, sold the couch and replace them with occasional chairs, painted my tv stand, covered both the chairs and headboard, I must say I'm obsessed."
Lady shares beautiful living space
Netizens love the woman's place
The lady's place received positive feedback from Facebook users. Some gave pointers here and there.
@Nicole Fraye suggested:
"Nice put wardrobe that side you put tv and you put tv on the window."
@Ntombizodwa Nkosi joked:
"I thought the tv was a fire place🤣🤣."
@Zizipo Mapoloba expressed:
"Can I see the rest of the room. This is beautiful."
@Mmathabo SoSo Mphahlele wrote:
Lady sends shockwave to the internet with her story of being 'Bob the Builder' in toxic relationship
"Nice, when you are in bed you will feel isolated and relaxed, loving the blocked out TV n chairs 🤟❤️."
@Thato Lebaka commented:
"Very elegant."
@Motshidisi Flowry said:
"This is stunning mama 👌👌👌👌."
Woman impresses with well-kept mkhukhu
In another story, Briefly News reported about a proud woman who showed off her shack.
Bongs Mdladla shared a photo of her living space. She captured her bedroom, which had a neatly made bed, a cute washing basket, and a lovely plastic carpet. A sofa is also featured in the corner of the picture. Judging from the photo she shared, the woman's place was well-kept.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com