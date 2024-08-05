This hun got hilarious revenge on her husband, who didn't come home for two nights

She decided to block him on WhatsApp and went to pamper herself, the video left netizens in stitches

The detailed saga, including her strategic purchase of red lipstick from Pep, left netizens buzzing with laughter and admiration

This hun has given several women the platform to vent about being petty wives to their husbands, and this latest confession had netizens in stitches. Images: @katlibabbyy.

A woman has taken the concept of revenge to new heights when her husband disappeared for two nights.

She decided to teach him a lesson he won't soon forget.

See the video posted by @katlibabbyy on TikTok.

Brutal revenge hyped SA women to get their revenge

The video, shared by TikTok user @katlibabbyy, begins with a message from the woman that reads"

"Girl, I took your advice and blocked my husband on WhatsApp after he didn't come home for 2 days. I went shopping, did my hair and nails, bought red lipstick from Pep, and posted on my Facebook at Ocean Basket.

"Girl, I found him at home, trying to fight, claiming I'm cheating. I didn't even care where he was or what if he died? He says when he finds out about the other man, he will kill me."

The woman's bold move to block her husband and enjoy a pampered day out had netizens in stitches.

Her detailed play-by-play of the saga made it all the more entertaining.

Her actions spoke volumes, from the luxurious shopping day to the strategic red lipstick purchase.

The girlies were raving about the red lipstick detail

The hun narrated her epic comeback, which didn't end at the nail salon or Ocean Basket, and netizens were impressed.

Notwithmysister commented:

“Satan we mkhovu yendoda” [Satan has possessed this man]

DuduM added:

"kumnandi kwaRedlips" [It's nice with red lips]🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Sanelisiwe kaMacingwane also noted:

"😂😂😂😂😂phezu kwabo ladies" [On top of them, ladies!]

Samke Ndlovu shared the same sentiments:

"🥺weeee kungaphela 2 days ngalele kulokhu kuthiwa uzomusho ukut owalaphi lomfana" [It can be 2 days, I'm still waiting for him to say where he was, where is this boy?]

MagalelaMel said:

"Red lipstick giving men flames" 😂😂😂. Nami I want that red lipstick from Pep. [Me too, I want that red lipstick from Pep]

Lubanzi Lujulile ❤️🌹🌺 jokingly commented:

"And I have the Pep red lipstick" 😂😂😂😂😂

glitzbytreasure925rings also noted the humour in the story:

"Not the search bar showing red lipstick from Pep" 😂😂😂😂😂

BassieK exclaimed:

"Pep must pay you for marketing. I am going to buy their red lipstick" 😂

ayal254 narrated her own experience with this technique:

"I hired a Lexus with my own money. The driver dropped me at our home and even opened the door for me. My husband nearly collapsed" 😅😅

A man in the comment section MrB Maths Class hilariously noted:

"Daughters of Eve...we hail y'all😂"

“Wife 1- Husband 0”: Woman uses reverse psychology on husband, and netizens want to try it out

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that this woman decided to use reverse psychology against her husband, and he ended up cooking dinner for the first time in a year.

The video captioned “Wife 1 – husband 0” inspired many SA women to try the technique.

Some women even shared their experience with the tricky technique and how it has worked in their favour.

