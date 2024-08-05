This woman decided to use reverse psychology against her husband, and he ended up cooking dinner for the first time in a year

The video captioned “Wife 1 – husband 0” inspired many SA women to try the technique

Some women even shared their experience with the tricky technique and how it has worked in their favour

The video, posted by @katlibabbyy and captioned "Wife 1—husband 0," impressed many South African women, who shared their own successful experiences with this tactic.

A woman shared a lighthearted yet revealing story about how she used reverse psychology on her husband.

Women are in the lead again

In the video, a woman replied to @katlibabbyy and recounted an interaction with her husband.

After he suggested that they should divorce, she responded with:

"Yes, I agree. Thank you so much for paying for my education. God bless you, Sir." To her astonishment, her husband, who hadn't cooked in over a year, made dinner for them that very night."

SA women eager to try out reverse psychology on their partners

Several women noted how this method worked for them and how it has changed how they navigate emotional dynamics.

Palesa_Omuhle commented:

"Reverse psychology has been working for me for the past 4 years.. he would be like ‘, Are you cheating on me?’ and I’d say yes 😂 he’d be so defeated and mumble whatever."

Lindy Maemo asked:

"I am using reverse psychology on my crush nd it's working what does it mean?"

Maureen160 noted:

"It only works when you're loved."

Summer 🌸 humorously remarked:

"😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭They want to be begged so bad."

Mellie shared:

"He saved me as My name and I did same, I’ve added his surname. Did a screenshot he changed me immediately also putting us a profile picture🙈😂."

Xiyani revealed:

"My bf was throwing around the words ‘maybe we’re not compatible’ with every disagreement. He said it recently and I said ‘maybe you’re right let’s just breakup then’ I received a sweet apology 🤣🤣."

MrsSpongebob joked:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 There’s a sale ko Woolworths let’s all meet there guys and enjoy the results 🤣🤣."

Daniel Crown quipped:

"This era is for dangerous wife's😂😂😂😂."

