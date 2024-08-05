A woman was captured oddly chilling between the pillars that supported a bridge

The motorists and citizens were standing around wondering how the calm lady got there

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A woman chilling under a bridge had netizens wondering how she got there. Images: @Sna2Art_RF, @Liubomyr Vorona

Source: Getty Images

A video showing a woman oddly chilling under a bridge has gone viral. Netizens have questions.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @baye.demzi, the woman is seen strangely sitting under the bridge. But where she was sitting, one could not get there without help e.g. climbing a ladder. She was in between the pillars supporting the bridge.

People and motorists were standing around wondering how she got there. The lady was smiling and was very much calm as everyone was causing a fuss about the whole situation. According to the TikTokker, she did get down from where she was with the help of fire services. it is not clear where the event took place.

Woman oddly chilling under a bridge

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over a million views, with many online users laughing and loving how the lady was so calm like what she was doing was normal.

@ZoeYourGirll❤️ said:

"She feels like a celebrity 😂😂😂😂😂."

@Delamancha joked:

"The broom broke 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@MaKhoza wrote:

"There way she’s so unbothered 😭."

@abhena spackles 04 commented:

"She isn’t a witch 🧙‍♀️please."

@rosemary Okal was entertained:

"She is just relaxing 😂😂."

@naledyyy🎀 wondered:

"How did she climb ?😫😫😫"

@miss rush laughed:

"Circle and kasoa is a country on its own 😂😂."

@De queenzy gal🥰👸 asked:

"Did they ask her how she got there?"

@chukshartwell wondered:

"How did she get there in the first place"

@unlimited favour said:

"What is the meaning of this video."

Source: Briefly News