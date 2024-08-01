A man who was pressed in busy traffic did the unthinkable and decided to whizz while people watched

The motorist behind the guy was so angry at his action because he could have found a proper place to release himself

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and some expressing displeasure

A man attended to his nature in the middle of a busy traffic. Images: @mila32ni/ TikTok, @Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video showing a man taking a pee in the middle of a busy traffic has circulated on social media.

In a clip uploaded by @mila32ni, motorists are on a busy street. While the robots were red, a man who couldn't help himself decided to get out of his car and pee beside it while people were watching.

The motorist behind him was so angered by the acts of the man. The lady was presumably in a hurry when the incident happened. It is also not clear what caused the man to be so pressed that he couldn't wait to park in the right spot and pee.

Man take a whizz on busy traffic

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share mixed views over video

The video raked over 57k views, with many online users sharing their different opinions on the situation.

@dave_mtura1 expressed:

"Haybo 😂😂😂😂."

@loza joked:

"Mna no shaya hooter ebezozichamela kum🤣🤣🤣🤣🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻." (Knowing myself, I would have hit a hooter and he would have whizzed on himself)

@twinn494 laughed:

"Nature calls ma broe 🤣😂😅."

@LOUIS wrote:

"S.A. lawlessness at work and shocked reality."

@ZULU JNR commented:

"When nature calls."

@Quest panel & paint said:

"Only our black people."

@Toffee.rue was in disbelief:

"Heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee yintoni le nguk yenziwa ngulo tata." (Yho, what is this man doing now)

Hustler flexes dance moves in traffic

Source: Briefly News