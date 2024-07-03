A South African TikTok user posted a video showing her mom confronting a taxi driver

The reason for the argument is unclear, but the video shows the mother slapping the driver before he drives away

The video sparked debate online, with some viewers shocked and others commending the mother's protectiveness

A showed how fiery her mother can get. Image: @ziphokuhle.m

Source: TikTok

A young woman named Ziphokuhle (@ziphokuhle.m) posted a TikTok video showing just how hectic her mother can be.

Woman shows mom slapping taxi driver

In the clip, the Ziphokuhle shows herself and indicates how some people were scared to meet her mother before the video switched to show a separate clip of her furious mother violently slapping a taxi driver before he drove away.

It is unclear what transpired between the mother and the taxi driver, but that momma clearly doesn't take any nonsense from anyone.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to strict mom

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens, who were shocked by the mother's altercation with the taxi driver.

ULuyanda kaMazeka commented:

"I remember this day, this driver wakhalisa ingane ya mama owrong (This driver messed with the wrong child's mother)."

owethu.dubee_ reacted to the mother's slap:

"Great example of “ngizokusakaza ngempama” ."

Khethiwe❤️ commented:

"I felt that slap ."

sphe_ogroove_ngathi_uyaphuza asked:

"Umawakho loh zipho? (Is that really your mother Zipho?)"

nosipholethokuhl1 reacted:

"Hayyii."

Strict mom melts over grandson despite threats to kick daughter out

In another story, Briefly News reported that children and babies can make even the strictest and most stubborn of parents melt.

A perfect example of this was captured by @keabetswenaomi in a TikTok video showing her mother holding her baby in one arm while enjoying a few sips of Bernini.

According to the post, @keabetswenaomi's mom had threatened to kick her out of her house if she ever fell pregnant.

Source: Briefly News