One young lady almost gave her mom a heart attack with her hilarious prank. She shared the video on TikTok, which amused many people online.

A young lady pranked her mother in a TikTok video, leaving people in stitches. Image:@khanyisilengidi3

Source: TikTok

Young woman pranks her African mom

In the footage shared by @khanyisilengidi3, one can see a mannequin placed in the hallway. The young lady revealed that she had wanted to prank her mom for the longest time but had never had the chance to do so. As the video progresses, the woman stands in anticipation of her mother's reaction.

At the end of the clip, the stunner's mom walks through the passenger hall, where she can be heard screaming out loud in fear. The young lady burst out in laughter as her mother's reaction amused her.

The video received over 394K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Peeps in laughter

Many people took to the woman's comments section to crack jokes, while others shared their experiences of pranking their mothers.

Lele mkhize added:

"My mom gets scared when I wake her up gently. Imagine if she saw this."

Princess Nombu shared:

"My mother would’ve screamed, “nge gama lika Jesu, voetsek."

Piano keys_SA wrote:

"When you laugh in silence, just know it is a good one."

Maloza78 commented:

"My mother would call on Jesus and all of heaven’s angels."

Ke Lebo said:

"She screamed with no composure, lol."

Yamkela Vakele was amused:

"I am so dead."

