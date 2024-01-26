A woman decided to pull the sneezing prank on her Xhosa mother, who gave an unexpected reaction

In African culture, such pranks are known to trigger parents' angry side, but the mom was so calm

The online community reacted to the joke, with many surprised by the way the mother responded

A woman played a sneezing prank on her mom. Images: @lollymxuma8

Source: TikTok

Pranks are a way of making people feel happy. These are mostly done on social media. TikTok usually has prank challenges.

One particular prank is the sneezing prank. For this prank, you will need a spray bottle, preferably filled with water. You will pretend to sneeze on the other person, but you use the spray bottle to spray on them without them noticing. They will think you are sneezing on them and react a certain way.

A TikTokker, lollymxuma8, tried the prank on her mom. In the video she shared, she is sitting beside her mom, watching television in the lounge. While the mom was busy focusing on the TV, the woman took out her spray bottle and pretended to be sneezing on her.

The mother's reaction was unexpected. She reacted with a remarkable calmness. She just looked at the woman and asked her if she sneezed on her. She further asked if she had flu, to which the woman replied that she had sinus.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The TikTokker does it again, but the mom doesn't switch up, she calmly laughs and asks her what she's sneezing on her and politely asks her not to sit next to her because she will give her sinus.

Mom reacts wit calm to the sneezing prank

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers enjoyed the prank

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users surprised by the mom's calm reaction to the prank.

@Karabo NEO wrote:

"I'm not leaving South Africa, Tea prank, Eno Prank, TV Prank. Now it's Sneezing Prank"

@noxolo_ngcobo2 said:

"Your mom is nice "

@user3568310244047 wrote:

"Your mother is not Xhosangeke she's too nice ❤️"

@lutshagenu commented:

"She’s so sweet"

@Minah said:

"Me I won't try this prank on people I live with cos I know hospital is nearby."

Brother pulls a prank on little sister

In another story, Briefly News reported about a brother who pranked his little sister.

@theboykeptdizzy took to his TikTok account and made a video with his sister. In the video, he says wildly untrue things, and his sister's facial expression says a lot. The big brother's statements range from saying his sister is adopted to saying they are homeless and do not know what bread tastes like.

The little one said nothing, but her facial expressions said a lot, and netizens were there for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News