A big brother decided to prank his little sister by making a video pleading for assistance from the netizens

The little sister did not disappoint, throughout the prank video, she kept quiet, but her facial expressions were everything

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the sister for her hilarious, stunned reactions

A little girl pulled hilarious facial expressions in her brother's prank TikTok video. Images: @theboykeptdizzy

One brother decided to pull a prank on his little sister. @theboykeptdizzy took to his TikTok account and made a video with his sister. In the video, he says wildly untrue things, and his sister's facial expression says a lot.

The brother said in the prank video that he and his adopted sister are homeless, they eat out of rubbish bins, and they don't know what the taste of bread is.

As the video goes on, the brother keeps adding hilarious stuff, and the little sister sits next to him, not saying anything but giving him stunned facial expressions, showing her disbelief. At the end of the video, the brother asks his sister if she wants to add anything. Without hesitation, the girl says no.

Sister is stunned by what her brother tells netizens

Watch the funny TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers laugh at the sister's reaction

Pranks have been one of the ways to keep internet users entertained. However, the downside is that you can never tell what the reaction of the person you are pulling a prank on will be. Sometimes, pranks can have an undesired outcome.

The video got over 650k likes, with many online users laughing at the little girl's facial expressions and her brother's untrue statement.

"'We don’t have money for food the little sister: eats something "

“We are homeless” literally them in a house☺️

"Her facial expressions:"

"I LOVE her she knows how to mind her own business... speak only when spoken to."

"She didn’t say a word but her facial expressions were so LOUD "

"After saying y'all don't have money for food , my girl popped a snack in her mouth her facial expressions are on point!"

"she’s so funny"

Mom pranks daughter by swapping pizza for rice

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who pulled a hilarious prank on her daughter.

In a TikTok video, the mother told her daughter, who had just awakened from a nap, that a pizza was waiting for her in the microwave.

She made her way to the microwave in high hopes, but to her surprise, she pulled out a bowl of rice and looked around in confusion. Netizens were in stitches.

Source: Briefly News