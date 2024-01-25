A woman took to social media to showcase a clip of her toddler during and appointment with the paediatrician

The little girl is instructed to open her mouth; however, she adorably pulls her face when doing so

People flooded the mother's comments section as they gushed over the little one and her kind doctor

A video of a paediatrician and a toddler is making rounds on social media and SA is here for it.

A toddler pulls a funny face at the paediatrician's office in a TikTok video. Image: @tidzanayah

Source: TikTok

Toddler pays the doctor a visit

Taking to TikTok, @tidzanayah shared a clip of her daughter visiting the doctor. In her video, the little girl sits on the bed while the doctor examines her. However, when the toddler is asked to open her mouth, she pulls a funny face so adorably when doing so.

The little girl's reaction has caused quite a stir, gathering over 280.2K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

In the clip, the weary mother revealed how exhausting it can be to have a toddler, saying:

"Being a mother of a toddler is not easy, umntu alale freash middle of the night guliyani."

Watch the video below:

SA laughs at the adorable duo

People loved the video of the little toddler and her paediatrician as they flooded the mother's comment section.

Gugulethu Dlamini simply said:

"That doctor is the best."

Notification wrote:

"Kids will kill us. From 22h00 no sleeping until morning then get to the doctor, she’s fine."

Immaculate_ria gushed over the sweet little girl, saying:

"She’s so cute."

Riyalivhuwa0 said:

"Not me opening my mouth too. She’s so cute."

Bosa Machuka commented:

"She’s so adorable."

