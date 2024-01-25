A young woman made her parents who are both doctors, proud by also becoming a medical practitioner

The lady obtained her degree in medicine in 2021 and joined the family MBCHB gang

The online community reacted to the achievement, with many applauding the young lady for following in her parent's footsteps

A young lady became a doctor like her parents. Images: @malimalii663

Source: TikTok

Parents only want what is best for their children. Their dream is to see their children being happy and successful in life.

A young woman went on and chose the path to success. She went through school and was accepted into medical school, and now she is a doctor. What is more heartwarming about her story is that both her parents are doctors - It's a family of doctors.

She shared a TikTok picture post, saying she graduated from medical school in 2021.

See the family of doctors

A woman joined her parents and became a doctor. Image: @malimalii663

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokkers are inspired

The post comes after grade 12 learners receive their matric results, with those who made it, needing a little motivation for what awaits them.

The post garnered over 14k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages and feeling motivated.

@Mahwibidu Mapeka shared:

"Medicine runs in your lineage,I wanna be your younger brother with immidiate effect. This is so inspiring."

@Cindy Radebe said:

"Absolutely beautiful and inspiring "

@ntellynthabi wrote:

"This is beautiful ❤️"

@Luvolee commented:

"Are your parents looking to adopt or are you looking for a sibling , I am indeed available black excellence "

@Kgosigadiyabatswana shared:

"You won at picking parents "

@KgalaleloIrisMagana❤️ said:

"They were both my doctors in 2020❤️not just doctors but specialists, paediatrician and physician."

@AndzA commented:

"Love this "

Daughter becomes a dentist with her dad

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young dentist who followed in her father's footsteps.

@makomakhumalo posted a video on TikTok showcasing how she works with her dad in the theatre ward. In the clip, the woman shows them in an elevator and then operating on someone. Finally, it shows her and her dad on a fun walk from the parking lot. The dentist looks quite happy in her images of her working with her dad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News