A stunner took to TikTok, where she showcased how she followed in her father's footsteps

The cheerful lady revealed in her clip that it is such a joy to be working with her dad; she also attached different images and videos which show their incredible bond

The dentist's clip touched people as they flooded her comments

It is lovely when a devoted father instils positive values in his daughters, and it becomes more pleasing when she follows in her father’s footsteps, and this woman did just that.

A woman took to TikTok to rave about following in her father's footsteps as a dentist. Image: @makomakhumalo

Source: TikTok

A young lady showcases her day working with her dad

@makomakhumalo posted a video on TikTok showcasing how she works with her dad in the theatre ward. In the clip, the woman showed her elevator pictures with her father to them operating on a human to their fun walk from the parking lot. The dentist looked quite happy in her images, which she posted in her video of working with her dad.

The lovely woman's clip has gathered over 23.1K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"The joy of working with my father in theatre."

Watch the video below:

Netizens wished for such a bond with their dads

@makomakhumalo's video is the perfect example of why having a father figure, especially in a woman's life, is super important. Many wished to have a bond like hers with their own dads.

Martha Matthew said:

"This is beautiful."

Prissymaro gushed over the video, saying:

"The most wholesome thing I’ve seen today."

Regile wrote:

"This is Soooo beautiful Sisi and ke sure daddy is so proud of you."

I wish she had responded by saying:

"Thank you so much. Daddy is over the moon, I’m telling you."

Aph.iwedlamini wrote:

"Too bad my dad won't experience this."

MsAnieA added:

"Such a beautiful blessing. You can see how proud Dad is. Too many beautiful moments."

Zinhle Mndebele commented:

"This is beautiful you and your daddy are so blessed."

Gauteng woman who followed dad’s footsteps to become attorney

Briefly News previously reported a similar on a 27-year-old woman who recently became an attorney and shared with Briefly News how her father, a senior attorney, inspired her career decision. Thandiwe also posted about her accomplishments on social media and garnered support from LinkedIn users.

Thandiwe spent her formative years shadowing her father and expertly observed his interactions with clients. The young lawyer shares with Briefly News the top skills she learned from her dad.

