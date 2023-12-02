Balungile Mavuso from Vryheid, KZN is working hard to develop herself as an efficient farmer

The 23-year-old sweetly tells Briefly News that her father taught her to farm, and she’s learnt many important skills from him

Balungile further shares some of her biggest dreams and opened up about her drastic career change

A young woman in Vryheid, KZN is grinding hard to make a success of her farming endeavour.

Balungile Mavuso is a KZN farmer. Image: Balungile Mavuso/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Balungile Mavuso told Briefly News that while she was initially pursuing a career in a science-related field, her father inspired her love of agriculture.

The sis was honoured in a post by the Agriculture and Young Facebook page.

KZN farmer motivated by dad

The 23-year-old is a true example of the positive impact a present father can have on a child's life:

"I am learning to farm right here at home. I am being taught by my father."

Opening up about the positive effect the presence of her dad has had on her life, Balungile said:

"Nobody works for me yet. I am helped by my father in many things. We actually work together."

KZN lady studied engineering

The young entrepreneur is a vegetable farmer and grows cabbage, beetroot, potatoes, and spinach:

"I went into farming because in my community there were no farmers, and then I saw a great opportunity. I am inspired by my father who also teaches me to plant."

The young lady previously took on a science-related profession before delving into agriculture:

"I don't have any qualifications in agriculture but I studied electrical engineering from N1 to N3 and then I quit for my own reasons."

Farmer shares future ambitions

Balungile is a star farmer in the making and notes that she will not rest until she sees her dreams realised.

She hopes to foster career opportunities for her community with her business in the near future and ensure her business is sustainable:

"I want to have a farm and produce more than this. I will also be able to hire people as there are few job opportunities."

Carpenter ventures into vegetable farming

In another inspiring story, Briefly News wrote about a hard-working self-taught carpenter in Soweto who has decided to start an agricultural enterprise.

The young lady makes beautiful Wendy houses, and is an ardent businesswoman.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News