A woman posted a TikTok video where she pranked her daughter following her nap, telling her that there was pizza for her in the microwave, only for her to find a bowl of rice.

The video shows her daughter's disappointed face in confusion as well as the mother laughing in the background

Mzansi was in stitches as they responded to the daughter's reaction of confusion and complete disappointment.

The mom pulled a hilarious prank on her daughter by swapping mouthwatering pizza for rice. Source: Getty Images/ Takamori Ogawa/ Lourdes Balduque

Sometimes, the best pranksters are parents, especially on their tired and hungry teenagers. And this is what this mother wanted to be as she told her daughter, who had just woken up from a nap, that there was pizza for her in the microwave.

The face of disappointment

The TikTok video shows her tired daughter slowly making her way to the microwave in anticipation of a delicious pizza and pulling out a bowl of rice before looking around in confusion.

Mzansi reacts

The comment section was flooded with hilarious reactions from netizens who couldn't get enough of her daughter's response to the bowl of rice.

Angie felt sorry for her daughter:

"Yoh haibo, Jasper, you wrong for laughing tho"

Mkhuluwa was having fun:

"The look priceless "

Kutlwano was in stitches:

"Her face when she looked at you"

Eliana couldn't contain herself:

"I would’ve cried real tears "

Bambi Madibela knows how she would respond:

"I wouldn't talk to you for a week hoooooooooooooomaaaagawddd "

Sange Thompson loved the daughter's reaction:

"Bombastic side-eye that she gave you"

Phe Memela was in tears:

"You can hear the disappointment in her voice"

Nothando Mbhele wrote:

"I swear siblings are an unnecessary evil spirit "

Sibu Mpanza was touched by the deception:

"That’s CIA-level psychological torture. "

Terrence Camagu would have been upset:

"I would disown you so bad."

