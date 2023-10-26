A son tricked his father into eating a fake brownie made out of a dishwasher sponge that was dipped in Nutella

When the dad takes a bite, his surprised expression is hilarious because while it tastes sweet, the texture is completely off

This video has gotten reactions from all over the world and it has gained over 1.4 million views

Source: TikTok

A recent TikTok video has left the internet in stitches. The video features a playful son pulling a classic yet hilarious prank on his unsuspecting father.

Son pranks father

The prank involves a fake brownie and the video has become viral with a staggering 1.4 million video views. The TikTok clip begins innocently enough, with TikTok user @nnamdianunob leaving a seemingly delicious brownie on the counter.

Little does the father know that this is no ordinary treat. As he puts the whole brownie in his mouth, the look of shock and surprise on his face is priceless. The brownie is actually the sponge you use to wash dishes covered in Nutella.

The clip has captured the hearts of millions and ignited a wave of laughter and reactions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens ripped by TikTok video

The young prankster pulled one over his father's eyes. Many social media users could not contain their laughter and excitement at the clever prank.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@THEREAL_TWEETIEMERk laughed:

"The fact that he put the whole thing in his mouth."

@kargbomabinty commented:

"Really want to try this prank on my Dad but I have nowhere to sleep."

@the chosen one laughed:

"The fact that he returned it back in his mouth."

@ shared:

"Honestly I would like do it to my brother, because he eat everything in the fridge even when the food is not for him."

@MPHOZAJD commented:

"Second time i thought he will notice on the first attempt."

Source: Briefly News